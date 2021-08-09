The back party has made a comeback: the return of men’s mules

Something unexpected and yes, a little shocking, is happening in barber chairs across Long Island. The guys (and some women too) ask for a mule.

On a recent Saturday at the Noble Savage Barber Shop in Bay Shore, the mullet variations were plentiful.

Casey Opatovsky, 13, of Brightwaters came for a cleanup of his classic version of the mullet cut. “When I was younger people laughed at mules, but we always say the circle is complete and it is,” says her mother Kerri. For his part, Casey said Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson was his inspiration. “I just saw him and wanted him.”

On the same day, Jesse James Roberts, 39, of West Islip, took the style to new heights. “I was in the military for 12 years and since then decided to go a little crazy with my hair. I like to spice things up,” he says of his mohawk and mule mane.

“They actually say the words, ‘I want a mule. When you hear you think “oh my god, I thought this would never come back again.” “ Jamie Mazzei, owner of nuBest Salon and Spa, Manhasset

The dated haircut that existed in the 70s and peaked for about a decade in the early 80s to 90s and combined two extremes of hairstyle, short and neat in the front, and long and long in the back is return. An iconic and exaggerated example of the much-maligned look is David Spades’ character “Joe Dirt”, but in reality the men and women from Blake Shelton to Zac Efron and even Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have adopted a certain iteration of the style, with a slew of professional athletes.

But why now?

THE MODERN MULET

“During the pandemic lockdown, people went for months without having their hair cut by a professional and that may have created a mule-friendly environment,” says Garrett Munce, editor of “Esquire” magazines. and “Mens Health” and author of the book, “Self-Care For Men, How To Look And Feel Good.” Dubbed “the modern mullet,” Munce says, “It’s a completely welcoming and trendy style and some aren’t as drastic as the 80s mullet.”

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don’t miss a weekend in the East this summer. All North and South Fork straight to your inbox. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

He adds that the do is a whole category of hairstyles, which all have one thing in common: shorter hair in the front, longer hair in the back. “It’s really a variation on the shag.”

“The modern mullet is the new rock star, especially with millennials,” says Ed Dennehy, co-owner of Mad Men Barber Shops in Williston Park and Wantagh. “It’s a different style for the younger generation who always find themselves.”

THE REPEATED STORY

At the Mens Grooming Studio at Lake Ronkonkoma, owner J. Ramos says that before the pandemic subsided, he made about 12 mules in the past week. “They are coming back in force. History is always repeating itself,” he said.

And at nuBest Salon and Spa, a unisex salon in Manhasset, “They really say the words, I want a mule,” says owner Jamie Mazzei. “When you hear you think oh my god, I thought this would never come back again.”

Thomas ORourke, co-owner of Noble Savage, says he’s started to see the trend with high school lacrosse and baseball players. “That’s where I saw him come in. It’s not Joe Dirt’s mullet, it’s a hybrid like a fade in a mule. I think part of that can be attributed to the people doing home and messy cuts. It’s a new and improved throwback to the ’80s. “

Of course, the mule is not the only one to make the day. “I see a lot of controlled chaos,” explains J. Ramos, describing it as “medium to long hair that appears to be messy but is perfectly placed for a headboard look.”

Dennehy adds, “No matter how long men have gained during COVID, they are trying to embrace post-COVID. To that end, his stores cut skin discolorations and cut sides shorter and longer hair, and he says, “Businessmen keep going I love the classic comb and the hard part.”

But apparently, backtracking is in order. Says Mazzei, “While I used to do a lot of red mullet, I also see pompadours.”