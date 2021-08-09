Fashion
The back party has made a comeback: the return of men’s mules
Something unexpected and yes, a little shocking, is happening in barber chairs across Long Island. The guys (and some women too) ask for a mule.
On a recent Saturday at the Noble Savage Barber Shop in Bay Shore, the mullet variations were plentiful.
Casey Opatovsky, 13, of Brightwaters came for a cleanup of his classic version of the mullet cut. “When I was younger people laughed at mules, but we always say the circle is complete and it is,” says her mother Kerri. For his part, Casey said Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson was his inspiration. “I just saw him and wanted him.”
On the same day, Jesse James Roberts, 39, of West Islip, took the style to new heights. “I was in the military for 12 years and since then decided to go a little crazy with my hair. I like to spice things up,” he says of his mohawk and mule mane.
“They actually say the words, ‘I want a mule. When you hear you think “oh my god, I thought this would never come back again.” “
Jamie Mazzei, owner of nuBest Salon and Spa, Manhasset
The dated haircut that existed in the 70s and peaked for about a decade in the early 80s to 90s and combined two extremes of hairstyle, short and neat in the front, and long and long in the back is return. An iconic and exaggerated example of the much-maligned look is David Spades’ character “Joe Dirt”, but in reality the men and women from Blake Shelton to Zac Efron and even Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have adopted a certain iteration of the style, with a slew of professional athletes.
But why now?
THE MODERN MULET
“During the pandemic lockdown, people went for months without having their hair cut by a professional and that may have created a mule-friendly environment,” says Garrett Munce, editor of “Esquire” magazines. and “Mens Health” and author of the book, “Self-Care For Men, How To Look And Feel Good.” Dubbed “the modern mullet,” Munce says, “It’s a completely welcoming and trendy style and some aren’t as drastic as the 80s mullet.”
He adds that the do is a whole category of hairstyles, which all have one thing in common: shorter hair in the front, longer hair in the back. “It’s really a variation on the shag.”
“The modern mullet is the new rock star, especially with millennials,” says Ed Dennehy, co-owner of Mad Men Barber Shops in Williston Park and Wantagh. “It’s a different style for the younger generation who always find themselves.”
THE REPEATED STORY
At the Mens Grooming Studio at Lake Ronkonkoma, owner J. Ramos says that before the pandemic subsided, he made about 12 mules in the past week. “They are coming back in force. History is always repeating itself,” he said.
And at nuBest Salon and Spa, a unisex salon in Manhasset, “They really say the words, I want a mule,” says owner Jamie Mazzei. “When you hear you think oh my god, I thought this would never come back again.”
Thomas ORourke, co-owner of Noble Savage, says he’s started to see the trend with high school lacrosse and baseball players. “That’s where I saw him come in. It’s not Joe Dirt’s mullet, it’s a hybrid like a fade in a mule. I think part of that can be attributed to the people doing home and messy cuts. It’s a new and improved throwback to the ’80s. “
Of course, the mule is not the only one to make the day. “I see a lot of controlled chaos,” explains J. Ramos, describing it as “medium to long hair that appears to be messy but is perfectly placed for a headboard look.”
Dennehy adds, “No matter how long men have gained during COVID, they are trying to embrace post-COVID. To that end, his stores cut skin discolorations and cut sides shorter and longer hair, and he says, “Businessmen keep going I love the classic comb and the hard part.”
But apparently, backtracking is in order. Says Mazzei, “While I used to do a lot of red mullet, I also see pompadours.”
MEN STYLE
In other men’s grooming news, A-Rod has a concealer, men put on makeup, and groomed eyebrows are in it.
Previously, the only robust areas in the men’s grooming market were shaving and hair care, says Garrett Munce, editor of Esquire and Mens Health magazines. But I think the men’s skin care game is exploding. Containment allowed the guys to go for it a bit more. Maybe they were sitting at home looking at their faces on Zoom and thinking, Wow, I look tired or I have a pimple. Overall, what the pandemic has brought out is this sense of experimentation and a sense of play.
The most unlikely men’s makeup award goes to Alex Rodriguez who partnered with the Hims & Hers brand to launch The Blur Stick designed to hide blemishes, dark spots, pimples and dark circles. The product sells for $ 17 at forhims.com and comes in eight shades. Munce says A-Rod is the last person you think of when you think of men’s makeup. He is also a huge fan of the Lawrence based company, Stryx. For the guy who is interested and isn’t comfortable going down the makeup aisle, these products are great and sold at CVS, he says. Along with concealer ($ 18), there’s a tinted moisturizer, anti-shine product, special blending sponges, and clear beard and brow gel.
And speaking of eyebrows, men pay more attention to them. The ultimate rule is that there is no unibrow. They don’t want to model too much, but using eyebrow gel and lightly shaping and threading them is more common than a few years ago, Munce says. This seems to be true at nuBest Salon and Spa in Manhasset, where more and more men are asking for yarn, says owner Jamie Mazzei.
