Nicole Scherzinger shows off her fitted figure in a tight dress after recording The Masked Singer in LA

Nicole Scherzinger looked absolutely amazing in a tight white dress, which showed off her toned physique on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

After a successful evening of filming The Masked Singer, all eyes were on the 43-year-old Pussycat Dolls star as she stepped out of the recording.

Her figure-hugging dress, with subtle cutouts at the waist, showcased her incredible curves, which she maintains through various types of training and refrains from “eating late at night,” according to People

During the filming of Fox’s hit reality singing contest, Scherzinger styled her long dark braids in waves and sported a pair of silver earrings.

Her glamorous makeup included a glossy pink lipstick on her plump pout, shimmering eye shadow, blush, and fake eyeshadows.

The performer’s sighting comes amid recent news that she has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming music production, Annie Live!

The singer will play Grace Farrell in Annie Live !, which will be the last live production of a musical comedy broadcast by the network.

She will play the role of Farrell, who is the assistant to Daddy Warbucks (played by Harry Connick Jr) and the champion of the red-haired orphan, who has yet to be chosen.

Speaking about her new role, Nicole said Deadline: “Musical theater has always made my heart soar so I am delighted to join this incredible cast for such a great classic. “

Taraji P. Henson will also star as the villainous orphanage owner Miss Hannigan, while Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron will produce the production live.

Last month, Nicole and her former rugby player beau Thom Evans, 36, escaped the chaos of the pandemic to hide in the luxurious Kensh complex in Mykonos in recent weeks.

The couple traveled to the beautiful Greek island – via Portugal and Italy – to celebrate Nicole’s 43rd birthday, with the singer documenting sunset beach walks, lush dinners and views breathtaking alongside her love.

Nicole and Thom have been together since 2019 after meeting on UK reality contest The X Factor: Celebrity, but only made their first public appearance together in 2020 at a Golden Globes after-party.

Nicole shared a message in honor of their first anniversary last November, writing: “Who knew my whole world was going to change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so much. ‘

They are said to be looking to the future and planning to buy property in London together.