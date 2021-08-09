Liberty West Trade Show presents new styles and silhouettes of denim – Sourcing Journal

In Liberty West, a diverse group of brands are heading to downtown Los Angeles for the very first Liberty Fairs trade show on the West Coast, with a strong denim presence. A recording with labels at the show shows how progressive brands strive to bring consumers novelty, evolving silhouettes, new washes and careful attention to detail.

Hiroshi kato

Hiroshi Kato cuts and sews imported Japanese fabrics in Los Angeles, according to Nick Takayuki Noguchi, who is the designer of the men’s selvedge denim brand.

The premium brand’s most popular fit is its slim, straight silhouette, which continues to resonate due to its easy-to-wear mid-rise fit with reasonably roomy legs, while a tapered silhouette with a slightly waisted waistline. higher and entering at the ankle saw increasing interest too, he added.

While Hiroshi Kato specializes in raw selvage denim, faded jeans with four-way stretch are now generating substantial sales as the industry emerges from the pandemic, Noguchi said. The Spring / Summer 2022 line will feature lighter washes and more ‘faded’ details, building on an appetite for vintage style and worn cuts. A more spacious straight-leg style will also appear next spring in response to consumer demand for a heritage style, he said.

Harri penny

Blair Kershaw launched his first unisex clothing line, Harri Penny (named after his hometown of Harrison, Pa.), During the darker days of the pandemic, as he sought a productive hobby. “I bought a sewing machine last June and learned to sew,” the former DJ told Rivet. “This line is the product of that.”

Entitled “Face the World”, the designer’s spring 2022 line features workwear-inspired ready-to-wear styles constructed primarily from denim. Because denim is a staple of any wardrobe, the designer sought to create comfortable and practical silhouettes to give wearers the confidence to face life after the pandemic.

But Harri Penny’s designs are anything but basic, full of patterns and color blocks, as well as unexpected design details. A floral print denim zip sweater is complemented by matching double-sided pants. Most pant styles feature patches in complementary hues, while fabrics sourced from LA vary in weight and texture. Despite the desire for comfort and familiarity, Kershaw believes the time has come for a line like his.

“I feel like people coming out of Covid are trying to get their style back, because they’ve been stuck in the house for so long,” he said.

Sunrise

Created by Pakistan-based vertical denim manufacturer Artistic Milliners, Rising Sun’s line of men’s and women’s jeans are cut and sewn at its facility in Santa Ana, California. The brand is also laundering its denim at Star Fades International, Artistic Milliners’ Commerce, Calif., A water-saving laundry, acquired in January.

According to COO Allan Burdine, the brand was built on a timeless heritage style. Basic workwear like canvas jackets, blacksmith jeans, and straight leg silhouettes in selvedge denim are among the line’s most popular looks, though Rising Sun has expanded into more contemporary stretchy manufactures and to contemporary cuts in recent seasons, he said. Sold by retailers like Nordstrom and Stitch Fix as well as the brand’s own e-commerce site, the Made in California brand also offers a line of jeans made from recycled cut scraps, which are spun into new, usable fibers. .

While feminine styles are wider down the leg, men still gravitate towards slimmer silhouettes that can take them from work to the weekend, according to Burdine. Across the Midwest, however, Rising Sun’s bootcut styles have been popular, and the brand has released new silhouettes to meet growing demand.

Heroes Motors

Serge Bueno didn’t have denim in mind when he first launched his vintage motorcycle workshop, Heroes Motors, on La Brea Ave in Los Angeles. But he was in love with classic vehicles and ultimately sought to create a complete lifestyle brand to complement their aesthetics.

Denim brand Heroes Motors, launched in 2020 under the leadership of Joie, Current Elliot, NYDJ and equipment owner Sunrise Brands, is giving a new twist to old-fashioned style. “Welcome to the edge, welcome to a vintage look, it’s all about visual interest,” said Johann Jarmoune, Design Director of Heroes Motors. The line’s denim is awash in aged paint splashes, shiny shoe polish, quilting and other frills with a sturdy and eye-catching design. Complemented by a range of denim jackets, vests, T-shirts and sweaters filled with vintage patches, embroidery and screen prints, the line is an Americana lover’s dream come true.

The brand imports the denim for its $ 190- $ 720 premium line of models in Turkey and Italy, President Stephen Budd added, noting that the pieces are cut, sewn and washed in LA. A broadcast line of jeans made from stretch fabrics is produced in Hong Kong and sold for under $ 200. The straight slim fit and skinny fit are the two best-selling male styles, according to Budd. However, he believes that while male consumers are interested in trying new washes, they’re not yet ready to deviate from their favorite silhouettes.

Heroes Motors is sold in a Malibu flagship, in addition to a store in New York, and through its e-commerce site.

Edwin United States

Move over, skinny jeans. The tapered, carrot-shaped silhouettes and wide, balloon-shaped pants entered the chat.

That’s according to Edwin USA, the in-house denim line run by sustainable LA denim manufacturer Saitex USA. The label serves as a testing ground for the manufacturer’s latest production innovations, such as fabrics made at its new Vietnamese factory, brand spokesperson Rachel Eiban told Rivet. Edwin USA also plays with an inventive and avant-garde style inspired by heritage denim as well as contemporary trends.

As consumers return to retail and seek out eye-catching new styles to pique their interest, comfort is a priority that is expected to linger beyond the pandemic, Eiban said. For this reason, Edwin USA skips the skinny ones and offers looser styles that make the transition away from sweatshirts and sports recreation a little less intimidating. While the brand’s women’s styles mostly feature wide legs, the hero’s carrot-shaped silhouette features a high waist and a tapered ankle tip for a flattering feminine aesthetic.

When it comes to men, however, the slim, tapered styles in stretch and selvedge fabrications still reign supreme, Eiban said, providing consumers with versatility and functionality.

Strong sensations

Australia-born women’s lifestyle brand Thrills displayed a laid-back, seaside vibe familiar to California consumers. According to sales rep Erin Benjamins, oversized, baggy and “dad-fit” jeans are fast becoming the pinnacle of cool on both sides of the globe.

“High waist, wide hips, loose legs and full length” are the qualities that define the line’s denim range, which comes mainly in lighter washes. While spring dresses, tops and athletic wear dominate the women’s clothing line, denim is the “top tier” of the business and growing season after season, Benjamins said.

Vintage-style trends aligned with a desire for a loose fit after a year spent in leggings and sweatshirts, she added. “90s grunge is something we’re really looking at right now,” characterized by oversized cuts for jeans, denim jackets and t-shirts, Benjamins said. Sold through Free People, American Rag and Fred Segal, as well as his own ecommerce site, Thrills said his new line sells for between $ 80 and $ 150.