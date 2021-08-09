Target Presents Fall Designer Collection Featuring Four Rising Fashion Forces





“Over the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express their enthusiasm when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from around the world, all at an incredible price,” said Jill sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “This fall, we’re building on that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and beloved designers to present a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to reinvigorate guest wardrobes for the fall season. “

The Fall Designer Collection features modern and versatile designs that will last season after season and reflect Target’s commitment to inclusivity, ranging from size XXS to 4X. The collection will be available on Target.com and select Target stores in September, as well as through Target’s same-day contactless pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup. The creators : Rachel comeylaunched his eponymous brand in 2001 with a menswear line and following its success launched a womenswear line in 2004. Its collections are known for their elements of understated, everyday glamor with sculptural silhouettes and detailing. playful. “This fall marks the twentieth anniversary of my brand, Rachel comey. We are proud to have gone from a new Yorkcompany based at a global corporation, and are excited to present our designs to an even wider audience through this partnership with Target. The collection is filled with easy-to-wear styles that suit all lifestyles, which fits perfectly with our mission and this stage of celebration, ”says Rachel comey. Rachel comey for Target offers relaxed and accessible styles designed with elements of surprise that come in the form of unexpected combinations of fabrics and silhouettes, such as sweater pants, denim handbags and leather blouses. Victor Glemaudis a designer of new York. He launched his eponymous collection in 2006 focused on bold and shiny knits and was named a finalist for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017. “Working with Target on this collection has been a highlight of my career. My goal has always been to create designs that are festive, fun, and encourage all people, regardless of race, size or gender, to embrace. who they are. I hope every customer who shops at Target is able to find a piece in my collection that makes them feel the most themselves, ”says Victor Glemaud. Victor Glemaud for Target showcases multi-colored stripes and blocks of color with thoughtful details to create vibrancy in everyday versatile pieces designed for everyone. Sandy LiangThe ready-to-wear collections, which premiered in 2014, are rooted in outerwear and feature enhanced details and fabrics. “My brand is inspired by nostalgic moments from my childhood, and when the opportunity to collaborate with Target on a fall fashion collection arose, I knew it was the perfect fit because I always admired their collaborations. I am delighted to be able to present my designs to such a large audience and I hope they will encourage Target guests to have fun with their fashion and not take themselves too seriously ” , declares Sandy Liang. With a gentle and sporty approach, Sandy Liang for Target offers effortlessly cool and confident designs that offer versatility and are both comfortable and fun, including smocked dresses and fleece quilts. Nili Lotanis a New York Citydesigner based. After decades of experience working for top designers in the fashion industry, Lotan launched his eponymous fashion brand in 2003, a wardrobe of luxurious, chic and timeless pieces for today’s woman. . “I have always believed that the clothes you wear tell a complex story of who you are as an individual. Your clothes should give you the strength and confidence to run your life. I am incredibly excited to have it. ‘opportunity to work with Target to bring a collection of basic articles to a wider audience than ever before, ”says Nili Lotan. Nili Lotan for Target reflects a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic inspired by the European simplicity encountered with the ’70s Americana, including pieces like jumpsuits, slip dresses and outerwear. More information on the Fall Designer collection is available at A sight in the bullseye. About the target

MinneapolisTarget Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves customers in more than 1,900 stores and Target.com, with the aim of making all families discover the joy of living on a daily basis. Since 1946, Target has donated 5% of its profits to communities, which today equates to millions of dollars per week. Additional information about the company can be found by visiting itsCompany Website and press center and following @TargetNews. Target company SOURCE Related links www.target.com

