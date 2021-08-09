Camila Cabello and Billy Porters reimagined Cinderella as a haute couture fairy tale

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, whether you grew up with the 1950 Walt Disney animated film, the Rodgers and Hammerstein television musical, or the European folk tale. Yet adapting a beloved story for a new generation means connecting the past and the present. The actors and the 2021 team Cinderella was determined to innovate. The film, which premieres on Amazon Prime on September 3, reinvents history as an uplifting musical about the power of self-discovery.

Unlike her predecessors, Camila Cabellos, Ella does not aspire to the life of a royal, but rather is busy building a fashion empire. The heroine’s transition from dreamer to proactive entrepreneur creates a different kind of narrative, one of the driving forces of the project that will hopefully inspire young girls. It’s a whole new tale of history. I feel like other fairy tales have more archaic values ​​and don’t accurately reflect women, shared Cabello from Los Angeles. In this Cinderella, she has dreams and ambitions, and she wants to save herself, not a prince or anyone else to save her.

Considering Ella’s goals, much of the modernization is expressed through the wardrobe. For costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, telling Ella’s story meant starting from scratch. With Cinderella, of course, we think of the blue dress, the glass slipper, etc. but that’s not how we were going to approach this story, she said. This is a brand new narrative, so we wanted to change it and take a new perspective, [one] that promotes the empowerment and individuality of women.

Adept at creating breathtaking costumes for immersive fictional worldsher costumes for Bridgerton, The greatest showman, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil are characters in their own right, Mirojnick looked to the soundtrack for inspiration. It all becomes real once you’ve read and listened to the music, she says. The songs have fairytale, romantic and modern aspects and a [overarching] theme on breaking the glass ceiling. In the Ellas wardrobe, these concepts translate into period looks that feature contemporary touches and pieces that highlight its uniqueness. Yet Mirojnick was careful not to foreshadow the transformation of Princess Ellas. From the beginning [of the design process] we took into consideration that her clothes shouldn’t be too obvious, says Mirojnick. So you have it in neutral colors, natural fabrics, linen, but with modern touches like its belts.

The characters’ interest in design was key to understanding his motivations. One of the things I realized is that you have a Cinderella who is [effectively] conceive herself, says Mirojnick. The Ellas closet is at the center of our film. The costumes capture her spirit, how the design strengthens her and how nothing will depress her. Camila, who is one of the most genuine and joyful spirits I have met in a long time, embodies it perfectly. For Cabello, who describes his characters as innovative and daring, collaborating with Mirojnick throughout the design process was a dream. I loved my work suits! They were so comfortable, but Ellas still had some swag of their own, she said. Ellen and her team were so passionate, full of joy for what they were doing. They were so in love with Ella and the values ​​she represented. At a time when women’s self-expression is so limited, she uses fashion to express herself. Even when she dresses for work, she has accessories in her hair and puts unique details in her corsets. I think this shows how important self-expression and authenticity is to her.

Oscreen Ella uses the tools at her disposal to create, but she is still subject to the limitations of a young, cash-strapped designer. For the ball, she’s making her own dress, so we had to focus on what she would create and what she might have a hard time doing, says Mirojnick. That’s until the Fab G arrives.

The audience knows Benevolent Godmother Disneys Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo-singing, but Billy Porters Fab G is a completely different take on the magical mentor figure. Porter, with its unusual style and endless swagger, needed more than a powder blue cape. Mirojnick therefore concocted a golden dress with reflective shades inspired by butterfly wings. The Fab G was born from the monarch butterfly, explains Mirojnick. I presented a whole series of sketches to Billy. It was important to him that the costume represented both male and female elements. It all came together in a few conversations. I had to take into consideration the movement and how the character would emerge on stage because it had to be fabulous. Equally striking are the Fab Gs accessories that run the gamut from a glitter wand, custom Jimmy Choo boots and a The Mercedes Benz car imagined by Porter with the automaker. It’s quite remarkable, says Mirojnick. They really went out of their way to create the design.

Of course, the route is not as important as the destination. In this case, it would be the party organized for Nicholas Galitzines Prince Robert, in order to find his fiancée. Ella arrives in a sparkling ball gown crafted by Fab G, but she’s not the only contender. A multitude of princesses from all over the kingdom show up to meet the royal family and try their luck. In other adaptations, it comes across as a Bachelor-style show where young women go head-to-head for a guy, but director Kay Cannon and Mirojnick wanted to avoid that cliché. What was most important to us was that this world be global, says Mirojnick. We originally planned for designers from other countries to each contribute to a design, but [that] turned out to be too difficult last year. So we proceeded in our own way with each princess representing her respective nation. The change also allowed cameos, like Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe. The ball is about bringing the community together, says Mirojnick. They may vie for attention, but they also support each other.

Although the protagonist does not seek to become a princess, the story does not entirely break with tradition. The clothes that will be revealed to the world at the Mercedes Benz Dressed for a Dream Fashion Show Broadcast Live August 28 is the stuff of fantasy. During the parade, costumes are worn on the catwalk by young women who embody the film’s progressive messages. Cabello and Mirojnick, who are the Mercedes Benz brand ambassadors for the project, hope viewers find the film, fashion show and subsequent campaign inspiring. Were going to have models walking the fashion show who have amazing success stories. They are our everyday Ellas, says Mirojnick. It is an honor to be able to partner with Mercedes on this [and] right now when we can celebrate women’s empowerment and amplify stories that show girls what they are capable of.

This sentiment was echoed by Cabello. [The fashion show] did Ella’s dream come true! I think women who see other women are strong, ambitious and that it’s so important to support each other, she says. Helping each other realize our power and celebrate each other by taking control of our lives is so important for young people to look at, and for this to be the world they grow up in.