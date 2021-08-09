Sabyasachi collaborates with H&M for its very first ready-to-wear collection

Like millions of people who wish to own a Sabyasachi creation in their wardrobe, that wish is about to come true with the launch of the long-awaited Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration, bringing a ready-to-wear collection called Wanderlust from the iconic Indian brand. . While the collaboration was to be launched in April 2020, the pandemic led to its suspension. Cut to 2021 and Sabyasachi’s ready-to-wear collection is finally ready to go live, showcasing rich textiles in modern and classic Indian silhouettes that resonate with the modern global nomadic mindset.

Following on from H & M’s collaboration with iconic brands around the world (Karl Lagerfeld, Comme des Garçons and Versace), this is the brand’s first with an Indian designer. “At a time like this, we believe people appreciate the use of local crafts and textiles more than ever before and it’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to presenting this superb collection to as many people as possible across the world. “said Maria Gemzell, Head of New Development, H&M.

For designer Sabyasachi, this collaboration was a great opportunity to advance the Indian narrative and create affordable clothing to reach a wider audience.

Tell us about your collaboration with H&M. What prompted you to do it?

Sabyasachi: “There is a saying from Rumi that what you are looking for is looking for you. I wanted to work on a ready-to-wear collection but have never been able to do it before because of the logistics and other factors. So when H&M asked for this collaboration, I thought It was too good to be true. It really happened at the right time, as the brand was finishing its 20th anniversary. It was a great opportunity to reach a wider audience with an affordable, timeless, fluid and chic collection.

A set coordinated with iconic floral prints from the Wanderlust collection

Tell us about Wanderlust and what can we expect from this ready-to-wear line?

Sabyasachi: “Young people today believe in traveling the world and leading a good lifestyle. With that in mind, this collection is a mix of resort, shopping street and travel chic. The pieces are all simple, easy and interchangeable. You can mix and match them and have fun using your own imagination. “

“You will see beautiful Sanganeri prints from Rajasthan as well as meticulously crafted embroidery on rich Indian textiles. Our iconic floral prints were to be included. These designs were hand painted and then digitally recreated.”

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer a complete fashion wardrobe for women and men, including accessories like jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, belts and bags at affordable prices. Some flagship pieces include flowing maxi dresses, tunics, blouses, light shirts, wide pants and more. It will also offer a first of its kind collaboration saree, exclusively designed for customers in India.

Striped set with accessories from the collection

Let’s talk about the fluidity of genres in the Wanderlust collection

Sabyasachi: “My parents always taught me that men and women are equal. I remember on beach vacations back then, my mother and aunts would borrow their husbands’ pants and wear them in style with them. belts and other accessories. I think today is very important to spread the message of gender fluidity and sustainability in fashion. Wanderlust includes relaxed styles that can easily be chosen by men and women. I want the men to wear the women’s pajamas and the women to wear the men’s tunic. These pieces are all timeless but affordable. “

After this collaboration, do you plan to present other ready-to-wear collections?

Sabyasachi: “I intend to make Sabyasachi accessories more accessible to customers, as well as our beauty line. Our clothes will however remain couture and exclusive. In the future, I might introduce an in-house collection and probably even make a foray into hospitality with Sabyasachi hotels. Who knows ? Wait and watch! “

A printed sari from the collection

What is your favorite choice from the Wanderlust collection?

Sabyasachi: “This is the Bengal Tiger logo print t-shirt. The craze for logo print clothing has always been huge and I hope that with this people will start looking for the Bengal Tiger print t-shirts. logo of more Indian fashion brands. “

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will be live on August 12 at selected H&M stores in India and 17 other countries, including the United States and Great Britain. It will also be e-commerce on Myntra and 48 international markets on the brand’s online platform. The price of Wanderlust is between Rs 799-9,999.