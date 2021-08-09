Inside Fashion Entrepreneur Reni Folawiyos Stunning Lagos Penthouse





Reni Folawiyo had one goal in mind when she opened her famous luxury concept store, Alra, in Lagos, Nigeria six years ago. Alra is a Yoruba word that means wonderful performer, someone who thrills endlessly, says Folawiyo, a lawyer turned lifestyle entrepreneur, and we wanted to thrill. Designed by acclaimed Ghanaian-British architect AD100, Sir David Adjaye, the three-story temple for style not only delights, it offers a carefully curated blend of fashion, art and design. Home to both African and Western brands, it’s a place where Jacquemus pants and Saint Laurent pumps effortlessly blend with Hassan Hajjaj’s photographs, woven baskets from Burkina Faso and designer Kenneth Izes’ signature aso oke suits. . It’s no wonder that in its relatively short existence, Alra has won comparisons to Milans 10 Corso Como and Londons Dover Street Market. And as a beacon of bold Modernist architecture, its iconic red sand exterior, inspired by the deserts of North Africa, has become a must-have backdrop for Instagram-obsessed local influencers. Reni wanted to create something in Africa that would truly be a lightning rod on the continent’s potential to produce design excellence, Adjaye says of Folawiyo, whom he calls a creative force and a soul mate. Mission accomplished. Two sculptures, an eagle by Wim Botha and a colossal red piece by Dominique Zinkp, dominate one end of the living room. Jrme Abel Seguin coffee tables. A short drive from Alra, in the Lagoss Tony Ikoyi enclave, is another of Folawiyos’ spectacular creations: his family home. Tucked away on a quiet street away from the din of horns and loud street vendors hawking everything from charred plantains to terracotta planters, Folawiyos is a sprawling duplex penthouse perched atop a charming 11-bedroom apartment complex. units, she and her husband, Tunde, erected. Folawiyo, who calls herself a shameless supporter of Africa’s brilliance and contemporary language, chose award-winning Cape Town-based architecture firm SAOTA for the venture. She commissioned the company to create a modern, wide open expanse with a remarkable scale that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor life. During the three-year build, she pushed architect Stefan Antoni to amplify the wow factor, telling him: We want more drama! After that, he just went to town. The four-bedroom, nearly 14,000 square foot Folawiyos Residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, breathtaking views of the surrounding treetops, and an epic terrace (with infinity pool) that has achieved near-mythical status in the megalopolis. I love throwing parties here, says Folawiyo, a mother of two, strolling along the azure pools. His daughter, Faridah, an art curator, does the same. My husband is much quieter than I am, adds Folawiyo. He’s still hiding in the corner.

