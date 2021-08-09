Dressing for the Sun According to Experts





Weve had a lifetime of summers to practice, but somehow we always find ourselves in summer-style dilemmas when dressing for the sun. What we want to wear and what we should wear doesnt always line up, and were caught in the practicality-versus-style quandary. Were not too stubborn to ask for help, though. Luckily, MATCHESFASHION has taken some time out to give us some tips on dressing for the sun. MATCHESFASHION enlisted the help of three creatives who live in places that are far from sun-starved. Podcast host Arman Nafei, photographer Stephen Tayo, and photographer Abdulla Elmaz who hail from Ibiza, Lagos, Dubai respectively, have been kind enough to share their essential shopping lists. With pieces ranging from lightweight, textured pants to bold swim shorts, these experts in dressing for the sun offer up a foundation for you to start a wardrobe that caters to form as much as function. Find the top tips for dressing for the sun below. HARAGO Linen Shorts Arman Nafei picked out a pair of shorts that we’ve had our eye on all summer. HARAGO’s pure linen pair features minimal detailing with an embroidered logo to the reverse in red. Frescobol Carioca Lenois-Print Swim Shorts Tayo has been sporting a co-ord in serious style this summer. These are the shorts in question from Frescobol Carioca and they feature a stunning, hypnotic all-over print. Bottega Veneta Puddle Sandals To complement the beach-ready luxury style of the Frescobol Carioca co-ord, Tayo opted for a pair of Bottega Veneta Puddle Sandals. Full marks from us. HARAGO Denim Jacket Summer evening style is arguably the most difficult to perfect. Stephen Tayo’s easygoing HARAGO fit hinged upon this denim jacket which is ideal as a laid-back top layer when the sun goes down. Bottega Veneta Textured Trousers Based in Dubai, Elmaz has to dress for some very oppressive heat. He opted for this pair of lightweight Bottega Veneta Trousers. While they might look ready for fall / winter, a cotton-silk blend positions them perfectly for a breezy summer day. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Anagram Basket Bag Paula’s Ibiza Anagram Basket Bag SUMMER 15% OFF SELECTED ITEMS SUMMER15 SUMMER 15% OFF SELECTED ITEMS SUMMER15 Buy at Matchesfashion One of the best purchases you can make this summer is a big holdall. Whether you’re city-slicking or hitting the beach, this basket bag from Loewe does everything you need. HARAGO Patachitra Print Shirt We’re going heavy on the HARAGO this season. The label’s effortless take on summer shirting with elevated detailing has really got us hooked. Marine Serre Crescent Moon T-Shirt Elmaz styled one of Marine Serre’s skintight Crescent Moon T-shirts with finesse. It’s certainly a hard style to pull off, but if you manage it, it pays off. Jacquemus Cap Cap Another expert in dressing for the sun, Simon Porte Jacquemus, just dropped what might be the best cap of the summer. Jacques Marie Mage Lana Sunglasses Sunglasses embody the search for form and function in one package. UV protection is essential for your eye health, so finding the right frame is no easy feat. Jacques Marie Mage is an expert in shades, though, with 100% UV protection as well as details like 18kt gold-plated arrowhead pins to finish. Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

