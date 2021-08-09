OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited Signs Definitive Agreement with ISAWITFIRST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (OOOOO or the Company) (OOOO: TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with the main online fashion group ISAWITFIRST Ltd. (ISAWITFIRST) to display, promote and sell ISAWITFIRST products on OOOOO’s unique live shopping app.

ISAWITFIRST is a curator of women’s and men’s fashion offering the latest trends in clothing and footwear and a leader in the growing phenomenon of Fast Fashion.

Founded four years ago, ISAWITFIRST, founded by Jalal Kamani, former co-founder of Boohoo PLC, has quickly grown into a major online pure play fashion house in the UK.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, CTO at ISAWITFIRST, said the company sees video commerce and the partnership with OOOOO as a key driver for its future growth.

Given its 1.3 million followers on Instagram, its established profile on social networks and an active database of over 4 million, ISAWITFIRST is a natural partner for OOOOO to accelerate the conversion into generating subscribers. of income on the OOOOO platform. ISAWITFIRST currently has an exclusive collaboration with UK TV series Love Island, which they have sponsored for the last 3 seasons of the show. Through such collaborations and partnerships, ISAWITFIRST significantly increases OOOOO’s visibility among UK consumers without costly or paid media advertising. The partnership will see OOOOO take a percentage of the gross value of merchandise generated on the ISAWITFIRST series as part of OOOOO’s disruptive technology.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe said: “From our first few months on the OOOOO platform, we have seen exceptional results. During live shows, we are able to capture immediate customer information and engage with the audience in real time. We’re also seeing a drop in customer returns from orders placed during live shows, an indication that a video is a better guide for customers than a still image. Additionally, we see OOOOO sales conversion rates 2-4 times higher than traditional fashion websites. This makes this platform exciting. The data suggests that the app also helps us discover new customers. In our business, getting the first order into the hands of a customer is the most difficult and the most expensive.

Sam Jones, CEO, commented: We are deliberately launching OOOOO in fast fashion, sports, beauty and wellness. It is essential that we have leading players in each of these categories. In fast mode, there is a significant advantage if you can understand real-time consumer information and respond to it with business decisions. The OOOOO platform can provide this to ISAWITFIRST within the framework of this partnership. ISAWITFIRST is a great addition to our community as they release hundreds of styles every week, providing us with endless content. They also work with many UK fashion key opinion leaders who in turn become the promoters of our platform when they appear on live broadcasts. We are delighted to have formalized this partnership.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly with consumers through live, interactive and purchasable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features that reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

