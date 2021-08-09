Kate Middleton’s Ray-Ban Sunglasses 33% Off Amazon Fashion Sale





















Summer is here! So you know what that means: it’s time to get your sunglasses out. Are you ready for the sun? If your sunglasses game needs some improvement, you might want to take inspiration from one of our favorite royal style icons – Kate Middleton. But be sure to do it soon, because her favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently 32% off in the. Amazon sale, so hurry up to get a good deal to protect your looks and look really stylish. BUY THE FULL RAY-BAN SALE ON AMAZON Ray-Ban New Wayfarers, was £ 112.90 now £ 76.91, Amazon BUY NOW RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Skin Care Secrets – Her Proven, Trusted Products The Duchess of Cambridge adores Ray-Ban tortoise shell Wayfarers and you can currently get her model for £ 35 less than the usual retail price. Kate has been seen rocking the iconic frames during several sunny royal engagements, including at Wimbledon, on royal tours and even on family polo days. Kate Middleton loves her classic Ray-Bans and is seen there often This is a classic frame that fits most face types and is endlessly versatile. It pairs just as easily with a summer wedding outfit as it does with a t-shirt and shorts on the beach. And these are sturdy, which means they’ll last for years and years – which is handy because they won’t go out of style. RELATED: Princess Charlotte Looks Adorable In Her Lace T-Shirt – And It Costs Just £ 6 If the Wayfarer shape isn’t your thing then there are several other styles up for grabs on the sale, including equally classic aviators and round frames, up to 40% off – see below. And the good news is, if you order now, they’ll be there in time for the hot weather to come. Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses were £ 142 now £ 85, Amazon BUY NOW Ray-Ban Justin polarized sunglasses cost £ 137 now £ 102, Amazon BUY NOW Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses, was £ 121.45 now £ 86, Amazon BUY NOW Ray-Ban round sunglasses, was £ 121.45 now £ 79.99, Amazon BUY NOW The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

