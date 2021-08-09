Fashion
Jill Duggar wears mini dress and defies family modesty rules to meet Little Peoples Audrey Roloff for the first time
JILL Duggar ignored her family’s strict dress code and showed off her legs to meet Little People’s Audrey Roloff.
TheCounting Onalum opted for a short blue dress high above her knees to meet her fellow TLC reality TV stars alongside her husband, Derick Dillard, and Audrey’s husband, Jeremy.
The reality foursome poses barefoot as Jill and Derick enjoy a family vacation to Oregon, where the Roloffs live.
Their catch-up comes just days after the Dillard-Duggars caught up with Jeremy’s brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori.
Audrey posted the photo to her Instagram Stories where she stands between her husband and Jill, while wearing a red plaid shirt over a black t-shirt and bike shorts.
Jeremy opted for an oversized white t-shirt and blue shorts, while Derick looked more formal in a red shirt and jeans.
“I finally got to hang on to these two in the flesh! You’re all the real deal,” Audrey captioned the story.
Jill also shared it in her stories and wrote, “It’s so awesome to finally get to meet each other.”
The mom of two wore her long hair in a side braid and chose a burnt orange cardigan to wear over her dress.
The Duggar family have long observed a strict dress code that generally allows women to dress modestly and wear skirts or dresses.
Counting On Patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, 55, and Matriarch Michelle Duggar, 54, stuck to these strict rules for their Christian lifestyle.
One of these rules does not allow women to show off their legs or dress in a revealing way.
The reality TV star was also seen in athletic shorts, a strapless top and jeans, in defiance of the strict family dress code alongside her sisters, Jessa, 28, Jinger, 27, and her cousin, Amy, 34 years old.
Jill and her husband have broken these rules in a number of ways, such as drinking and sending their kids to public school and, most recently, bowing in public.
She kissed her shirtless husband in a steamy post while on vacation by the sea and posted it on Instagram.
Jill – who previously revealed they used “sex games” in the bedroom “- passionately kissed Derick on the beach in Oregon.
The reality TV star – whose older brother Josh faces child pornography charges – has hinted that she needs a break from the “stress” of life.
She captioned the intimate post, “Glad I have time to get away from some of the most stressful things in life lately!”
Jill married attorney Derick in 2014 and they have two sons together – Israel, 6, and Sam, 4.
Although she grew up in a strict religious household, Jill was open about her love life with Derick.
In March, the couple were interviewed byUs weeklyon a range of topics, including how they keep things spicy behind closed doors, which they talked about on theirYoutubechannel.
“Marriage is an important part of what we think we want to encourage other couples, such as healthy marriages,” Jill said.
“So in this [YouTube] video. we really wanted to tackle our sex life and the things that helped us prioritize like different games or quizzes or date ideas.
“Stuff like that helps, like, put the spark back in there in the stress of life, especially during Covid when you’re stuck at home and all you can still keep the fire alive and you really have it. need.”
Derick then added that “sex, intimacy and finances are the main reasons for divorce”, so they had to be “proactive”.
Meanwhile, Jill recently liked a post on social media about the best way to have sex after kids.
The post read: Lubricant is the key to having sex with your partner after having children.
“Put this stuff all over the doorknob and the kids can’t turn the knob to get in!”
Derick, 31, supported his wife as she chose to set strict limits on her family: TLC alumni walked away from the show and the Duggars in 2017.
