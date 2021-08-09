Fashion
Boohoo opens supply chain to customer visualization amid new operations reports
Boohoo is offering customers the chance to look behind the scenes of its supply chain amid new allegations of worker exploitation at the fast fashion giant.
The British fashion group, which owns the brands Nasty Gal, PrettyLittleThing, Misspap, Karen Millen and Coast, announced on Friday that it will give customers the opportunity to meet the real people who make our clothes, including weavers, printers. , boss cutters and machinists.
Those interested can send an email to the group explaining why they want to meet the creators. Successful applicants will then have the opportunity to attend an all-access day in Leicester, where the majority of the group’s clothing is made. We are committed to transparency and this initiative is another demonstration of that, CEO John Lyttle said in a statement.
Customers can have confidence in our operations and the way we work with suppliers to drive positive change, as we help rebuild a vibrant manufacturing base in Leicester that offers good jobs and great prospects for the city and its communities. workers.
The new move comes amid new allegations of exploitation of workers at Boohoo, which has been criticized in the past for poor working conditions and illegal wages throughout its UK supply chain.
The company launched an independent review of its supply chain in 2020 after a secret Sunday Times investigation alleged that some Leicester factories that supply clothing to Boohoo were forcing employees to work while sick with Covid-19 and only paid £ 3.50 per hour.
The review found numerous failures in its UK supply chain, and Boohoo then launched its Agenda for Change program in which it defined six steps to improve its supplier audit and compliance procedures.
In this context, the group announced that it would publish a complete list of its British suppliers. The list, released in March, revealed that Boohoo had severed ties with hundreds of factories.
But a recent investigation by the Hope of Justice anti-slavery charity, reported by Sky News, claims workers are still exploited in Leicester’s textile industry.
An employee of one of Boohoos’ suppliers, who was not named to protect her identity, claimed her boss had found a way to avoid paying employees the statutory minimum wage of £ 8.91 per day. ‘time.
More operating reports in the Leicesters textile industry
A payslip, seen by Sky, showed the exact number of hours worked by the employee and confirmed that she had received minimum wage. But a second payslip had a handwritten number indicating the amount the employee had to withdraw in cash and return to the factory. She has so far repaid hundreds of pounds.
Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for Boohoo said: Boohoo is committed to the highest standards of ethical compliance within its supply chain. Suppliers are fully responsible for meeting these standards, and any concerns such as those raised by Sky News are immediately investigated.
Since the independent review last year, the group has repeatedly reiterated its determination to rebuild a clothing industry in Leicester with a strong, fair and transparent supply chain.
Just days after Sky’s report, a separate investigation by I News also found that workers in the Leicesters textile industry were still being paid below minimum wage, with some being paid minimum wage before being forced to give money to their bosses. The workers were reportedly threatened and intimidated so that they did not speak out on these issues.
The investigation also alleged that the Operation Tacit task force, which was set up last year to clean up problems in the Leicesters supply chain, had not resulted in any prosecution, and that the owners factory are in constant communication via WhatsApp groups to avoid inspections.
Sources
2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/boohoo-opens-supply-chain-to-customer-viewing-amid-fresh-reports-of-exploitation/2021080957033
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]