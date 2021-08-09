Boohoo opens supply chain to customer visualization amid new operations reports

Boohoo is offering customers the chance to look behind the scenes of its supply chain amid new allegations of worker exploitation at the fast fashion giant.

The British fashion group, which owns the brands Nasty Gal, PrettyLittleThing, Misspap, Karen Millen and Coast, announced on Friday that it will give customers the opportunity to meet the real people who make our clothes, including weavers, printers. , boss cutters and machinists.

Those interested can send an email to the group explaining why they want to meet the creators. Successful applicants will then have the opportunity to attend an all-access day in Leicester, where the majority of the group’s clothing is made. We are committed to transparency and this initiative is another demonstration of that, CEO John Lyttle said in a statement.

Customers can have confidence in our operations and the way we work with suppliers to drive positive change, as we help rebuild a vibrant manufacturing base in Leicester that offers good jobs and great prospects for the city and its communities. workers.

The new move comes amid new allegations of exploitation of workers at Boohoo, which has been criticized in the past for poor working conditions and illegal wages throughout its UK supply chain.

The company launched an independent review of its supply chain in 2020 after a secret Sunday Times investigation alleged that some Leicester factories that supply clothing to Boohoo were forcing employees to work while sick with Covid-19 and only paid £ 3.50 per hour.

The review found numerous failures in its UK supply chain, and Boohoo then launched its Agenda for Change program in which it defined six steps to improve its supplier audit and compliance procedures.

In this context, the group announced that it would publish a complete list of its British suppliers. The list, released in March, revealed that Boohoo had severed ties with hundreds of factories.

But a recent investigation by the Hope of Justice anti-slavery charity, reported by Sky News, claims workers are still exploited in Leicester’s textile industry.

An employee of one of Boohoos’ suppliers, who was not named to protect her identity, claimed her boss had found a way to avoid paying employees the statutory minimum wage of £ 8.91 per day. ‘time.

More operating reports in the Leicesters textile industry

A payslip, seen by Sky, showed the exact number of hours worked by the employee and confirmed that she had received minimum wage. But a second payslip had a handwritten number indicating the amount the employee had to withdraw in cash and return to the factory. She has so far repaid hundreds of pounds.

Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for Boohoo said: Boohoo is committed to the highest standards of ethical compliance within its supply chain. Suppliers are fully responsible for meeting these standards, and any concerns such as those raised by Sky News are immediately investigated.

Since the independent review last year, the group has repeatedly reiterated its determination to rebuild a clothing industry in Leicester with a strong, fair and transparent supply chain.

Just days after Sky’s report, a separate investigation by I News also found that workers in the Leicesters textile industry were still being paid below minimum wage, with some being paid minimum wage before being forced to give money to their bosses. The workers were reportedly threatened and intimidated so that they did not speak out on these issues.

The investigation also alleged that the Operation Tacit task force, which was set up last year to clean up problems in the Leicesters supply chain, had not resulted in any prosecution, and that the owners factory are in constant communication via WhatsApp groups to avoid inspections.