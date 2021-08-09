80s and 90s fashion: street style and iconic outfits from Whitney Houston

Photo by Alain BENAINOUS / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images and Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Whitney Houston is simply The Voice. Following the release of her self-titled debut album in 1985, the singer became one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Whitneys, the powerful voice behind some of the 80’s most enduring bops (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How will I know?) and ballads (The greatest love of all). His unmatched artistry has earned him record accolades, including 22 AMAs, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and eight Grammys. Whitney was the first black woman to become a staple of MTV’s show rotation; and her mainstream success opened doors for other black female artists in pop music, through the late 1980s and beyond. Without a doubt, Whitney’s musical legacy is one of the most influential of the 20th and 21st centuries. His music defined the 80s and 90s. And so did his style: a mix of the best fashion trends of the decades, which included leather jackets, shoulder blazers and sequins galore. Here, in honor of the late singer’s birthday, we take a look back at some of Whitney’s most iconic outfits.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

At the American Music Awards, 1986

Daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston, cousin of Dionne and Deedee Warwick, and honorary niece of Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston was born to sing. In 1985, after years of singing in the church choir and on stage with her mother, Whitney released her self-titled debut album. In 1986, the record reached the top of the Billboard 200 charts, where it remained for 14 weeks. That year, Whitney won an AMA and a Grammy for the record. At the two awards ceremony, she wore elegant one-shoulder dresses, reminiscent of the one she put on the cover of her first albums.

Greatest Love of All Music Video, 1986

Whitneys’ debut in 1985 spawned three number one singles: I keep all my love for you, How will I know and The greatest love of all. The latter, a cover of a 1977 George Bensen ballad, was the album’s last single and the most successful of all. Her clip shows not only Whitney’s vocal range, but her sartorial range as well. In the clip, the singer sports both her signature leather motorcycle jacket and perennial sequins, accessorized with a pair of stunning earrings and her signature cross necklace.

Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the American Music Awards, 1987

In 1987, Whitney returned to AMAs, where she won not one but five awards for both Whitney houston and the greatest love of all. For the event, the singer wore what would become her iconic ’80s outfit, the ornate skirt suit. This iteration of the look featured contrasting graphic patterns in all-over sequins, another feature of Whitney. The singer wore this silhouette since the start of her career, having donned a diamond studded version for AMAs from previous years, and she continued to revisit the look until the end of the 80s.

Photo by Alain BENAINOUS / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Show in Paris, 1991

In 1991, Whitney hit the road on her third world tour in support of the multi-platinum seller I’m your baby tonight. The concert series was larger than any hangar done before and included elaborate lighting, choreographed dance numbers and multiple costume changes. Instead of her ’80s skirt suits, Whitneys’ new touring wardrobe consisted entirely of decade-appropriate jumpsuits, all of them sequined, of course. Notable styles include a rainbow diamond number, a trompe loeil together and a red feathered costume. Here in concert in Paris, Whitney wears the simplest and most iconic look of the tour: a classic black catsuit with a belt covered with crystals from the waist.

At the Oscars, 1994

Beyond music, Whitney’s massive popularity sparked interest in Hollywood, and in the early ’90s she received offers from movie icons such as Robert De Niro and Spike Lee. In 1994, she finally made her film debut in more ways than one with The bodyguard. Whitney not only starred in the romantic thriller, but she also made the soundtrack for the film. For her work on the film’s soundtrack, the singer won a record seven AMAs and three Grammys. Here at the Oscars, where the film was nominated for Best Original Song, she wears a very ’90s version of her favorite costume figure, accessorized with a choker necklace appropriate at the time.

At the American Music Awards, 1994

In 1994, Whitney won eight American Music Awards for her work on The bodyguard, setting the record for the most AMAs won by a female artist in a single year. That night, the singer graced the stage a total of eight times, wearing what is perhaps one of her most televised red carpet sets of all time: a stunning white dress with a stand-up collar. That look long sleeves, Floor length, and, frequently, glitter became the Whitneys’ benchmark for awards throughout the 1990s.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

AT LAX, 1994

In the 90s, Whitney’s red carpet style was all about elegance and glamor in fitted dresses, sequins and velvet. His style of rest, however, was much more relaxed. Whether it was a flight to LAX or a sound check, the singer wore a denim uniform, sneakers, To bloom hats and his eternal blazer.

Follow iD on Instagram and TIC Tac for more fashion.