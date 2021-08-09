Fashion
Jordyn Woods Goes Glamorous In A Little Black Peek-a-Boo Dress And Snake Sequin Sandals
Jordyn Woods didn’t let Sunday fears bring him down last night.
the model showed off an extra glamorous end of the weekend on Instagram yesterday, posing in a daring twist on a little black dress; the halter design featured a V-neck silhouette with bold peek-a-boo cutouts on the torso with a crystal covered edge.
More New Shoes
Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cutout patterns are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season, from Cult Gaias’ beloved twist dress to peek-a-boo patterns from Monts. . Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and many more are big fans of the summer trend.
The final touch of Woods’ glam moment came in the form of eye-catching wrap-around sandals. Set on a silver stiletto heel, the sandals featured a snake design that covered the foot in layers of embellishments. Favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, rolled heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a noticeable punch and sustained fit.
Another trend that Woods herself likes to promote is classic athleisure. Earlier last week, for example, she joined Beau and NBA athlete Kar-Anthony Towns for a stylish couples workout. At the gym, the media personality opted for a look of pink sports bra and matching biker shorts with sneakers from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.
As for Woods herself, the media personality recently launched her own home workout and gym plans titled FrstPlace and made a surprising undercover appearance on the Foxs series The Masked Singer. the social media influencer has already joined forces with fast fashion brand Boohoo in 2016 and June 2019 for a size-included collection that aligns its message of body confidence with Boohoos offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched an inclusive size sportswear line called secndum in August 2018.
Adopt Jordyn Woods with these glittery heels inspired by her look.
Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s
Buy now: Kurt Geiger London Park Lane Sandals, $ 120.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Nina Shalyn Sandals, $ 79.
Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy now: Nk Verena Sandals, $ 371.
Click on the gallery to find out more stars with a chic gym style like Jordyn Woods.
Launch gallery: What Celebrities Wear to the Gym, From Taylor Swift to Hailey Baldwin
The best of footwear
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/jordyn-woods-goes-glam-peek-150126391.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
