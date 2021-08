Kanye West collaborates with Demna Gvasalia on album launch show

Musician and designer Kanye West hosted listening parties and live presentations for his upcoming album Donda last week, in his distinctively extravagant style. The events were organized in collaboration with Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, hired as creative director. The show started off with an album launch show that left the artist unsatisfied, prompting him to continue working on the album for another two weeks. The long-term experience involved lengthy live broadcasts capturing Kanye in the single room he had sadly rented in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fans could tune in to see the artist interact with prominent guest stars, do his daily workouts, or take long naps without any sound. There were also photos of him polishing the highly anticipated album he started teasing in mid-July. Images shared from Kanyes’ regular room show Balcengia shoes and dressing gowns scattered around the cushion. Gvasalia played a big part in the aesthetics of the performance, injecting the designers with a distinctly dark and unconventional style into the atmosphere of the stadium and bringing to life a strange presence to suit the music. Taking the stage for what is believed to be the finale, West was outfitted in a Balenciaga fall 2020 jacket and full face covering, which he doesn’t appear to have removed since the start of the long run that has taken place. preceded what would be his most personal album to date. Hundreds of dancers dressed in streetwear and tracksuits wearing a choir surrounded Kanye, who danced and vibrated alone on a bright, lighted stage. The and alternative styles of the two creators blend well, the two artists being great lovers of the strange and the eccentric. Their unusual design preferences seem to fit in well when creating a visually absorbing performance experience. Ex-wife Kim Kardashian also wore Balenciaga, in a tight-fitting suit with a balaclava, blending into the ambiguous vibe emitted by the performance itself. She shared clips from the show on her Instagram, including a haunting video of Kanye seemingly hovering above the crowd as bright lights shone on him.

