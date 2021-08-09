Super Netball dress rehearsals do not provide information on finals | Super netball

JMore than two weeks ago, when Super Netball bosses announced a hastily reshuffled game for the final three rounds at home and away, seven of the eight teams were, at least mathematically, vying for the final. .

Whether by strategic design or by chance, the last two matches of the regular season, played without a crowd at a Queensland hub this weekend, featured the top four teams ready to fight for the prime minister position. It was the netballs version of a dress rehearsal.

The results, which saw the Swifts overcome a quick-finishing Sunshine Coast Lightning and a worn-out roster of the West Coast Fever flag-favorite Giants, say a lot about the next series of Finals, but also, in a way or another. another, nothing at all.

Key player injuries, out-of-the-box performances, and the fact that all but one finalist have beaten the other three this year, mean the closing scene for the 2021 season is far from written.

Winning ensured the Giants and Swifts first and second places respectively and most importantly, each a double chance. Saturday’s major semi-final will be an NSW derby in between, with the winner advancing to the grand final on August 28. The loser will face the winner of Saturdays Fever against Lightning in the prelims semifinals on August 21.

This weekend, the Swifts, especially shooter Sam Wallace, who finished with 50/52, and center Maddy Proud with 42 feeds were impressive after a lost clash to Collingwood, but the Lightning was without star Steph Wood. , who missed an ankle injury. And it showed.

Kylee Byrnes ‘side struggled without Woods’ ingenuity and organization in the attack on goal. Byrne tried out a series of different shot combinations featuring Cara Koenen, Peace Proscovia, and Binnian Hunt in an unsuccessful attempt to fill the void.

Goalkeeper Phumza Maweni left the field in second and did not come back, another sizable loss. It is not known if the South African still suffers from a foot injury she sustained in July.

The absence or presence and the full physical form or not of Wood and Maweni are decisive for the Lightning against the Fever. As they both played 60 minutes, Sunshine Coast beat West Coast by four goals in July, after losing to them by 15.

Likewise, Swifts coach Briony Akle is hoping there won’t be a residual effect of a bump on defenseman Maddy Turner on Saturday. Turner was clearly disoriented after a clash with gunman Hunt sent her spinning and down. She staggered as she stood up, was apparently unable to explain to the referee why she had to leave the field and did not return.

According to league protocols, a concussion could rule out the Swifts’ goal defense from sudden half-death. The Swifts will have been through it all too Paige Hadley was simply rested.

Covid rules prevent teams from completing their 10-day squads, so any injuries could be season-defining.

Another injured team is Julie Fitzgeralds Giants, who beat the Fever with just eight fit after defenders April Brandley and Matilda McDonell were ruled out with ankle complaints. The Giants had their backs to the wall and were playing like that.

Led by captain Jo Harten, the team claimed the Swifts’ top spot in percentage, although both teams lost two more games than the Fever and finished with a lower percentage. The West Australians did not finish in the lead as they started the season 12 points behind as part of a penalty for exceeding the salary cap.

Against the fever, the Giants played very clean, collecting just 47 penalties overall, the second less for them for a game all season. Wing defense Amy Parmenter, named to a Diamonds team for the first time on Sunday, also played a shield on Verity Charles, the main source of Jamaican Fevers superstar Jhaniele Fowler.

Parmenter hassled and harassed the entire game, finishing with a record six deflections and two wins. She also had one of seven interceptions. Parmenter forced the generally flawless Charles to four contacts, overall turnover and poor hand stats.

Can she reproduce this breathtaking performance and for her part her calm and concentration against the Swifts, against whom the Giants have beaten, but also lost? And if they lose, can they potentially overthrow the Lightning, which they haven’t beaten all year, in prelims?

There are other questions surrounding Stacey Marinkovichs Fever, who many believe will win the title given the bankable bookends of Fowler and Courtney Bruce. But how does a team used to winning react to just a third loss since May? Were the many position moves in the second half of the weekend a sign of a slight panic or of a strategy?

Is there any nervousness that the sides have figured out how to close Charles, their main avenue to Fowler? And having lost last year’s decision maker after coming a long way, Fever knows both how it works, but also how much the week off means. Their story, like that of the other three finalists, remains unwritten.