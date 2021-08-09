New Color Me Vintage Sheringham Store





Young people are pushing for second-hand and upcycled clothing, according to a woman who took over a shop that had been deserted for two decades. Jeannie Read, 69, from Sheringham, has just opened Color Me Vintage at Station Approach in town. Ms Read said her first customers were delighted that the unit – which was an antique store 20 years ago – has finally returned to service.









Vintage clothes on display.

– Credit: provided by Jeannie Read She said: “I sell vintage, retro and second-hand clothes, as well as collectibles and small furniture. “I find there is a lot of interest from young people who care about the planet, and they don’t want to buy new clothes.” You can also watch: Prior to opening the Color Me Vintage boutique, Ms Read attended the 1940s Weekend at Sheringham and Holt and sold vintage clothing at pop-up shops and fairs.









Jeannie Read, of Color Me Vintage, Sheringham.

– Credit: provided by Jeannie Read She said she often thought about opening a permanent store, but plans have been delayed by the pandemic. Ms Read said: “I approached the lady who owns the building before the first lockdown and asked if she would consider it. “Then we pretty much had to leave it and I approached her again in July-August last year and she agreed to let me in in May. It took enough time to get the lease back up and running. .









Jeannie Read has just opened Color Me Vintage at Station Approach, Sheringham.

– Credit: Jeannie Read “We had so many feedback from people saying they were really excited that the store was here and helping to bring this section back to life.” The store’s range includes clothing for men, women and children from the 40s, 50s and 60s as well as hats, shoes and bags. Collectibles on offer include porcelain tea sets and ornaments, canes and “kitchens” from the decades after WWII. Ms Read’s husband, Terry, helped set up the store, which is open Tuesday through Sunday. And the regeneration of Station Approach is expected to continue – popular cocktail bar Cromer The Gangway plans to open a branch there in the fall.

