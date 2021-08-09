



Despite the fierce and fast-paced nature of the trend cycle, ’90s fashion has stood the test of time. The designs of the era seem so timeless in part because of the avant-garde fashion icons who originally wore the styles, namely the crowd of 1990s Supers who changed the course of fashion history. fashion with their effortless effort, I don’t even try, but I to know I take a good look at the clothing presence. It seems that transcendent and elegant nonchalance is a dominant trait in the model’s gene pool, as evidenced by Lila Grace Moss and her pink dress. Kate Moss’s fashionable legacy lives on through her 18-year-old daughter, who quickly turns out to be a mini supermodel in the making. The young model is currently on vacation in Ibiza, and over the weekend, she wore an outfit fresh out of her mother’s wardrobe. Moss wore a blush-colored slip-on mini dress, which, as all fashion history buffs will tell you, was a look her mom espoused. Her approach to the style of the ’90s hero piece was also in tune with the fashion of the day, in that she leaned towards a minimalist and refined outfit formula. With her blush V-neck slip dress, young Moss wore flat T-strap sandals and carried a crescent-shaped handbag over her shoulder. Her jewelry was sheer, so a delicate gold pendant necklace rested around her neck, and her rose gold hoops offered a subtle but noticeable dose of shimmer. BACKGRID For those who can’t remember when and where Kate Moss wore her own slip-on dress, here’s the backstory. The model, who was 19 at the time, attended an Elite Model Agency party at the London Hilton and wore a see-through Liza Bruce dress. With her transparent dress, the star only wore black panties. This look, in particular, has since become one of the most referenced outfits in the models ‘vast style record and it’s clear her daughter inherited Moss’ affinity for the effortless aura of a dress. slip clears. Dave Benett / Getty Images The exact brand of the young Moss pink mini dress is currently unknown (insert the sad face emoji here), but below you’ll find a slew of silky and similar options to try out. La Perla offers a mini dress in an almost identical pink hue, if you are a fan of the natural color like Moss. SVNR will also help you tap into your inner track legend with her white silk dress featuring an adjustable tight hem, which means you can control how short you want your piece to be. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

