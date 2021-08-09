Suzanne Kalan, latest designer to add a men’s collection – JCK





Suzanne Kalan, the 33-year-old Los Angeles label operated by the designer of the same name and her daughter Patile, presents their very first line for men. The designer, sometimes referred to as the queen of baguettes, is known for her unique style of irregularly placed baguette gems and pave diamonds set in 18k gold. Like JCK reported, the demand for men’s jewelry and not just watches and wedding rings has increased in recent times, prompting more and more jewelry designers to launch men’s clothing collections. Of course, popular culture has partly fueled the boom: Harry Styles in pearls, Questlove in giant pearl necklaces, and David Beckham in jeweled bracelets. It is also a largely untapped market. A recent report by Fashion business and McKinsey & Co. said that although men’s jewelry sales represent only 510% of the global market and wedding rings continue to make up the majority of sales, male consumers represent an opportunity for brands to gain share in the market. a relatively uncrowded market, driven by an increasingly genderless aesthetic. and prominent influential celebrities. Kalan will rework its current Fireworks collection for men, with pieces ranging from black sapphire and white diamond nameplates to pink sapphire eternities bracelets and chic emerald green bracelets. Male wearers can be as bold or understated as they want, according to Kalan. With the increased demand from my retailers and direct customers for larger sizes, I thought it was time to go, ”she said in a statement. “Jewelry is now an essential part of an elegant man’s wardrobe. The style philosophy of this collection is maximalism, so there is no need for men to step back. The men’s clothing collection will initially be sold at Mr. Porter, with more retailers added soon. Top: Alaia rainbow sapphire ring, $ 4,400; Suzanne kalan Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine



