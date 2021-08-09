San Angelo man, 19, sentenced to jail in 2019 for burglary and kidnappings





SAN ANGELO Man from San Angelo to serve jail time for his role in two kidnappings in 2019, one involving a teenager, after a court hearing Monday morning. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, Luis Matthew Duron, 19, attended a plea hearing via Zoom at the 119th District Court. Duron was originally charged with burglary of a home and two counts of kidnapping in October 2019. State prosecutors have suggested a 6-year prison sentence for each kidnapping charge and not to charge him with burglary in exchange for Duron’s guilty plea. 119th District Judge Ben Woodward accepted the state’s recommendation and sentenced him to 6 years each on the two kidnapping counts, which will be served concurrently. Duron received 666 days credited for his sentence, having remained in the Tom Green County Detention Center since his arrest in 2019. Others read:Aggressive bee swarm forces residents of San Angelo to take shelter in their homes October kidnapping, burglary leads to multiple arrests On October 12, 2019, police responded to a burglary in the 2800 block of Jomar Street. They found a vehicle with stolen goods inside, which included tools, a play system, clothing and jewelry. Three men and a woman were arrested. The woman told officers she was kidnapped, threatened and forced to help the men with the heist. She had been lured into an apartment in the 1900 block of Raney Street, where she was being held. The men blindfolded her, tied her with duct tape, took her to another location, tied her to a chair, hit her with a belt and threatened her, according to records. . After agreeing to help with the heist, she is again blindfolded and taken to the Jomar Street residence. When they arrived, Joshua Phillipe Gonzalez removed his blindfold and pointed an unidentified deadly weapon at her. Kristoffer David Magallen and Duron entered the residence and began to remove property. After the burglary, she was blindfolded and taken to a house on the 1600 block of Evelyn Street, where she was tied to a chair. Within 6 hours, she was hit on the head with a deadly weapon and threatened with serious injury or death. The men then released her “for the sole purpose of laying the burglary charge,” the records indicate. She was originally arrested but soon released and has not been charged. Woman reports kidnapping of teenager, who escaped after days of assault The woman also told officers a A 17-year-old boy was held captive in a house on Evelyn Street. The teenager went there for a party on October 12 and was held there for two days before escaping, according to records. During the party, the teenager and Gonzalez had an argument, which resulted in the teen being hit with a gun. The teenager was brought home, where he was assaulted and threatened for two days. The teenager was forced to contact his mother via Facebook Messenger to “register” and avoid suspicion during this time. He was removed from his links when people came and told him to “act normally” or else they would kill him, according to records. At one of those times when people were there, the teenager got a cell phone and asked his mother to come pick him up. His family arrived at the house and an unidentified man told them the teenager was not there. The teenager then barged in through the front door without shoes and got into the car. He had bruises “all over his body,” swelling on the left side of his head, burn marks on his arm and rope burns on his wrists, according to records. Duron and Gonzalez were indicted and charged in the kidnapping of the teenager. Magallen has not been charged in connection with this case. On April 15, 2021, Magallen, 27, pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and the kidnapping charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison and had to pay $ 5,769.93 in restitution. A court date has been tentatively set for Gonzalez in September, according to prison records online. Case coverage schedule April 15, 2021:One of three San Angelo men charged with 2019 kidnapping and convicted burglary December 19, 2019:Indictments: Kidnapped San Angelo men, woman and teenager terrorized in October kidnappings October 22, 2019:San Angelo men face additional kidnapping charges after teenager detained and beaten October 17, 2019:Men accused of kidnapping San Angelo woman and coercing her into burglary Alana Edgin is a reporter covering crime and the courts in West Texas. Send him a tip at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gosanangelo.com/story/news/2021/08/09/san-angelo-man-19-sentenced-jail-2019-burglary-kidnappings/5536043001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos