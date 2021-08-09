A hole-in-y fashion statement? This distressed $ 1,880 cardigan features hand-crafted perforations

Fashion-conscious people may already be considering sweater season and are looking for the perfect cardigan for those cold fall days. Khaite, a women’s fashion brand that prides itself on a collection that reinvents classic American sportswear for the 21st century, offers one possibility: an aged all-cashmere cardigan at $ 1,880. In other words, a sweater with holes, not the button type.

On her website, Khaite describes the patina of V-neck sweaters as both daring and playful. He also points out that the distress touches go beyond holes (or hand-made punctures, as he describes them). Consider the frayed cuffs and ravaged hem, the label notes.

Khaite made headlines for another cashmere article namely, a bra at $ 520 made from fabric (Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing it and the look quickly went viral). It’s amazing what you can do with an idea, says The khaite designer Catherine Holstein. (Khai officials declined MarketWatchs’ request for comment on the cardigan.)

Reality

The distressed look is nothing new in fashion. Decades ago, it was common to take a new pair of jeans and age them by repeating washes or cutting holes in them. But in recent years, the idea has become a movement with designers. So you will find everything from $ 530 sneakers that were artfully scuffed and damaged on a $ 1,235 skirt with a scruffy look.

Fashion experts say it reflects a retro sensibility, as the style has indeed emerged. from the 70s. It is also a reaction to the idea of fast mode that is, clothes made to take advantage of sudden trends. If something looks old or worn out, it defies the idea of ​​fashion as a flavor of the moment. We want items that have the mark of the time, even if they are made, explains Patricia Maeda, director of women’s clothing for Fashion Snoops, a trend forecasting agency.

The distressed trend has faced its share of backlash, however. Some find it worrying that fashion pieces for high-cash consumers are co-opting the look of items worn by low-income people who cannot afford new ones. Worn clothes tend to be insensitive to the humble sources from which they are inspired, wrote Ethan Masucol in Spark Magazine, an Austin-based fashion publication.

The Khaite label has its fans. Her wearable clothes have a bit of an edge, says fashion stylist Lindsay Brooke Weiss. But Weiss and others say the $ 1,880 Khaite Cardigan can take the distressed concept to the extreme. I think it might be one too many holes, says Kristen Turner, founder of Mae Jones Magazine, a fashion and beauty magazine. Perhaps more specifically, said Turner: My mother wouldn’t let me leave the house like this.

Still, fashion experts say the aged look can have its place and the look can be had for a lot less. One idea they come up with: Buying clothes from a thrift store or thrift store, where the items are naturally aged and can cost a fraction of what a new, distressed designer piece does.

Of course, if you like cashmere without the holes, you also don’t have to spend nearly two thousand dollars on a sweater. Good cashmere items can be found for well under $ 500. Turner indicates a crew neck cashmere sweater for $ 98 by J. Crew or even a $ 75 a of the Naadam label as alternatives.