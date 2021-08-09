18 best beaded wedding dresses of 2021

Our editors independently research, test and recommend the best products; you can read more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When shopping for wedding dresses, it seems that the styles are separated into two categories: beaded and non-beaded. But before you jump into the decision making, it’s important to know the facts about this popular wedding dress detail.
It is a common misconception that beaded wedding dresses are both super formal and very expensive. While the bridal market is inundated with its fair share of extravagant, big-priced designs, there are also plenty of more casual and affordable bead options available.
Whether you’re sure you want to walk down the aisle in embellished style, or you’re always on the fence, we’re here to help! Coming soon, 18 beaded wedding dresses for all styles, dress codes, seasons and budgets.
Shopping FAQs
Looking for a dazzled pearl dress? We’ve answered three common questions brides have when shopping for pearl wedding dresses.
- Are pearl wedding dresses more expensive? Beaded wedding dresses can sometimes have a higher price tag, especially if the beading is done by hand. However, there are plenty of budget beaded wedding dresses that look as luxurious as other expensive brands.
- Are pearl wedding dresses appropriate for black tie weddings? Absoutely! Embellished dresses are perfect for any dress code and any season.
- How to style a beaded wedding dress? Since beaded wedding dresses can be quite shiny, a bride may want to keep the accessories simple and let the dress do the talking. However, if you prefer a more glamorous look, add sparkly earrings or a pair of embellished heels to your ensemble.