18 best beaded wedding dresses of 2021

When shopping for wedding dresses, it seems that the styles are separated into two categories: beaded and non-beaded. But before you jump into the decision making, it’s important to know the facts about this popular wedding dress detail. It is a common misconception that beaded wedding dresses are both super formal and very expensive. While the bridal market is inundated with its fair share of extravagant, big-priced designs, there are also plenty of more casual and affordable bead options available.

Whether you’re sure you want to walk down the aisle in embellished style, or you’re always on the fence, we’re here to help! Coming soon, 18 beaded wedding dresses for all styles, dress codes, seasons and budgets. Best budget option: BHLDN Sanders dress Courtesy of Anthropologie





The opulent beading and pattern of this dress is reminiscent of The Great Gatsby, minus the price tag. The delicate sleeve and close-fitting silhouette add to the vintage feel.



Best Modest Design: Milla Nova Aziza Dress Courtesy of Milla Nova





This high-necked design is both elegant and modest, without appearing in the least boring. A combination of the turtleneck, long sleeves and long skirt make it suitable for church weddings, while the cutout in the back and beaded appliques make it special on the wedding day.

Best Corset Detail: Milla Nova Evita Dress Courtesy of Milla Nova





If the word ethereal comes to mind when you think of the wedding dress of your dreams, consider it the design you need IRL. The loose beaded tulle skirt with a delicate train is matched only by the sheer corset and sheer off-the-shoulder sleeve.

For a wedding at the courthouse: the Marchesa Notte Arabella dress Courtesy of BHLDN





Achieve the romantic aesthetic without feeling overdressed for your intimate nuptials with this Marchesa look. Delicate embroidery and floating flowers are just what you need for a courthouse wedding.



Best Long Sleeve Design: Dana Harel Sasha Dress Courtesy of DanaHarel





If you go for long sleeves, it really doesn’t get any more fabulous than these crystal encrusted semi-sheers. Paired with a low back and a train, this beaded dress is sure to wow your guests.

Best Ombre Effect: BHLDN Theia Emma Dress Courtesy of BHLDN





We’ve fantasized about an ombre pink wedding dress ever since Gwen Stefani walked down the aisle in a similar style in 2002. Pair the dip dye effect with beading all over, and you’ve got yourself a timeless design that’s sure to be sure to be sure. to look equally stylish when your kids are thumbing through your wedding day album.

Best Back Detail: Azazie Cersei BG Courtesy of Azazie





As you walk down the aisle, the back of your dress should be just as prominent as the front. This flowy chiffon A-line dress features a hand-beaded buttoned back and chapel-length train, making it a wonder even when you step out of the way.

For a cathedral wedding: Maggie Sottero Tiffany dress Courtesy of Maggie Sottero





Most little girls dream of their princess wedding. This dress was created for that cathedral-style dream wedding. The royal silhouette of the A line, combined with shimmering beaded lace patterns, blends into formal settings.



For the classic bride: Maggie Sottero Rosette Lynette Dress Courtesy of Maggie Sottero





This ball gown, with a sweetheart neckline, sheer sleeves and pearls, is perfect for the bride who admires classic details. Pair it with glowing skin and cat’s eye for a timeless look.

Best Fringe Detail: Lara Danika Beaded Floral Sheath Wedding Dress Courtesy of David’s Bride





Designed for the bride who appreciates details, this dress is adorned with art deco embroidery and beaded fringes. From the fitted and flared silhouette to the illusion v-neckline, this on-trend dress is a gorgeous choice for your wedding day, reception or formal rehearsal dinner.

Best Slit Detail: Rime Arodaky Joni Polka Dot Tulle And Crepe Dress Courtesy of Net-a-Porter





If your heart is set in a thigh-high slit, but you still want to keep it semi-modest, this dress features a tulle overlay to provide just the right amount of coverage. What else? Polka dots adorned with delicate sheer tulle add the glamorous touch you need on your wedding day.



Best Beaded Bodice: Allison Webb Fit and Flare Sheath Neckline and Beading Wedding Dress Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal





As if this pearl-encrusted bodice weren’t gorgeous enough on its own, the asymmetrical sculptural design that falls into a trumpet skirt, with a chapel-length train, screams a black tie affair.



Best Two Piece: Anna Campbell Cap Sleeve Illusion Neckline Two Piece Sheath Wedding Dress Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal





It’s not often that you come across two bridal pieces, but this skirt and top duo is perfect for the modern bride. The elegant bodycon skirt with a train is classic, while the hand-embellished sequined and beaded top, with a flowing open back, adds an unexpected sparkle.

Best Off Shoulder Option: Lulus White Beaded Lace Off Shoulder Maxi Dress Promised Love Courtesy of Lulus





We love inexpensive fashion finds, and wedding dresses are no exception. This beaded lace off-shoulder dress under $ 300 is proof that you can boast expensive taste without the price tag.

The most extravagant: the Milla Nova Yuliana dress Courtesy of Milla Nova





This beaded ball gown is appropriate for the most regal bridal events. It features a turtleneck, semi-sheer bodice and a full sequined skirt with a cathedral length train.

Best see-through details: Fitted and flared wedding dress in beaded lace Pronovias Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal





This thread embroidered and pearl pattern, on a transparent fabric, creates the illusion of cutouts while remaining modest on the wedding day. Pull your hair back to show off the intricate details and the deep v-neckline.

Best Mermaid Style: Tony Ward Spaghetti Strap Illusion Neckline Mermaid Wedding Dress Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal





Our favorite part of this dress? It’s a tie between the mermaid silhouette, the beaded fabric, and the train that falls from the waistline.

For the avant-garde bride: the Milla Nova Irina dress Courtesy of Milla Nova





A silhouette a little inspired by the 80s, this model with a turtleneck and structured shoulders is perfect for the avant-garde bride. It even comes with a removable overskirt for a wardrobe change that only a fashionista can achieve.

Shopping FAQs Looking for a dazzled pearl dress? We’ve answered three common questions brides have when shopping for pearl wedding dresses. Are pearl wedding dresses more expensive? Beaded wedding dresses can sometimes have a higher price tag, especially if the beading is done by hand. However, there are plenty of budget beaded wedding dresses that look as luxurious as other expensive brands.

Beaded wedding dresses can sometimes have a higher price tag, especially if the beading is done by hand. However, there are plenty of budget beaded wedding dresses that look as luxurious as other expensive brands. Are pearl wedding dresses appropriate for black tie weddings? Absoutely! Embellished dresses are perfect for any dress code and any season.

Absoutely! Embellished dresses are perfect for any dress code and any season. How to style a beaded wedding dress? Since beaded wedding dresses can be quite shiny, a bride may want to keep the accessories simple and let the dress do the talking. However, if you prefer a more glamorous look, add sparkly earrings or a pair of embellished heels to your ensemble.



