Queer fashion has always been genderless

Eyricka Lanvin, the mother of La Maison Lanvin in the HBO Maxs show Legendary, can still remember how liberated she felt in her first walking competition in 2001. I wore a wig, Nine West stilettos, and that tight snakeskin dress, she says. W. I looked in the mirror and said, I can’t, I won’t go back to my past. Growing up in the depths of Brooklyn, Lanvin struggled against the boundaries of gender binaries in clothing. That is, until she finally sets foot on the ballroom stage. As a person who discovered himself, it was difficult. The guys wore guy clothes. Women wore women. Today, as queen of the ballrooms, Eyricka Lanvin’s fashion choices are a direct reflection of how she feels. I am a comfortable, urban style girl. If I wake up and want to wear jeans and a baseball cap, I will. If I want to wear a pink jumpsuit and hoops, I will too. What is the genre? Follow your heart and wear what is right for you.

Over the past five years or so, the term genderless has become the hottest buzzword in the fashion industry. Brands around the world have applauded and embraced the change, noting the buying habits of their customers and, in turn, offering collections and capsules that celebrate gender fluidity or are not relegated to the male / female section. . But as, frankly, this basic release of female and male fashion binaries spills over into all of fashion, I wonder: where was the applause for queer and trans people who have been stepping out of the fashion genre binary for centuries. ?

The Lanvin House seen in season 1 of the HBO Maxs show Legendary. Photo by Zach Dilgard / HBO Max.

Take Philippe I, Duke of Orleans, who rejected fashion binaries during his reign over France in the 17th century. While he certainly isn’t the first person to wear clothing attributed to his gender identity, the queer royal has not shied away from expressing his feminine side in royal courts. According to biographer Christine Pevitt, the duke was always perfumed, adorned with jewels and dressed in extravagant lace and silk. Like the Duke, I have never shied away from wearing feminine clothes as a gay cis man. My wardrobe is lined with ladies’ blouses and coats, and the distinction of which section they are usually found in the store never mattered. To me, a slight increase in genderless fashion brands is just a marketing tool that ultimately reduces the way LGBTQ + people have expressed themselves for centuries to a simple trend.

I would like to clarify that I am not the spokesperson for the LGBTQ + community as a whole, and I do not intend to be. I am just one of the many who find joy in wearing clothes and watching how clothes keep changing. And I don’t intend to dispute or maintain control, I just like to pay on credit where credit is due.

Trans model Moon Mendoza denounced the strangulation of gendered clothing since childhood; The 5 8 Filipino-American appeared in downtown New York City donning skirts and dresses even before her transition. Each step in his walk was like an echoing indication of someone living fully like himself in clothes that opposed the norms of society. Like Lanvin, she too believes that gendered clothing is a thing of the past thanks to LGBTQ + people. Whether it’s menswear or womenswear, male or female, it’s just labels, she says with a tone in her voice that indicates she’s completely over it. We should definitely be celebrating straight guys crossing the line. But, more importantly, celebrate clothes without borders.

Patrick McDowell, a Central Saint Martins graduate, is a designer whose ethics have always aligned with breaking genre binaries. Take her latest collection, Catholic Fantasy (which features a sheer crystal papal gown and long stockings galore). New to online earlier this spring, there is no distinction between men’s and women’s clothing in the line. But the gender norms of society still weigh heavily on the creator. I’m still very much aware of the connection between the way I dress and the way society sees the male figure, he says. I know I look fantastic in a miniskirt, but I don’t wear them often. I would however wear mini shorts without thinking twice despite the only difference being an additional seam. It’s absurd when you think about it like that.

However, McDowell maintains that pushing gender binaries out of fashion can lead to a sense of liberation. According to the designer, crossing borders allows him to create his own path in life. If I weren’t queer I’d be locked in all these terribly sad boxes that heteronormative people are cluttered in, which would be such a boring way to live.

Drag ball in 1988 in New York. Photo by Catherine McGann / Getty Images

Vanity Legend at the Drag Ball in 1988 in New York. Photo by Catherine McGann / Getty Images

This release is exactly what happened to Lanvin when she joined the Ballroom scene. In fact, Ball culture has always been a space where gender binaries in fashion cease to exist. Through all the sparkling sequins, tall wigs and high stiletto heels, Ball culture was (and continues to be) a safe space for the LGBTQ + community to express themselves in a way the outside world could not. handle, especially in the 1980s when Balls’ roots were first established. plant. While the city slept, black and Latin members of LGBTQ + donned their finest and most flamboyant clothes, usually associated with the opposite of their gender. Once primed and squeezed, participants took part in several drag competitions and performances hinting at a particular gender and social class. Not only did the balls serve as an opportunity to gain credibility on the streets, but they also offered a chance for participants to be themselves, to choose their family and to live fully as themselves.

Whether it’s duchy, underground societies, or design, the LGBTQ + community has always and continues to break gender binaries in the fashion industry, not for marketing, but for survival. Kudos to Genderless Fashion for getting into the mainstream. But always remember: wear whatever is right for you, and whatever you want.