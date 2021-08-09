Here’s when this special occasion and fast fashion retailer will open at Capital City Mall





Windsor, a special-occasion and fast-fashion retailer with around 230 stores in 42 states, predicts extreme growth in 2021 and 2022 with the addition of 150 more stores. One of these stores will open in the middle. The speed of our business has increased significantly since the start of the year, said Leon Zekaria, CEO of Windsor, in a press release. The post-pandemic Windsor is positioned in an ideal location to capitalize on the return to normalcy and provide accessible fashion for all social events in the lives of our clients. The rapid increase in our store expansion plan is an exciting next chapter for our employees, our business and ultimately our customers. Windsor opened its first store in 1937 and expanded to 30 locations in Southern California in 1997 and over 100 locations in 2015. In 2017, Windsor’s founders, the Zekaria family, teamed up with private equity partners, Sun Capital. Windsor Store is the one-stop-shop for the defining moments that matter most, the company said in a press release. Known for its wide selection of exquisite, moderately priced evening gowns, Windsor has been the prom dress shopping destination for years, offering one-of-a-kind dresses for events ranging from graduation and reunion to cocktails and formal events, including holiday season and New Years Eve. Windsor focuses on women aged 18 to 34 and sells dresses, jeans, women’s work and swimwear as well as jewelry, shoes, hair accessories and more. The constantly evolving in-store styles along with Windsor’s store-by-store assortment have created a nationalized boutique that offers a shopping discovery experience not found anywhere else, the company said in the press release. . And Windsor will open a new store at Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township on August 26. The retailer also has a store at Park City Center in Lancaster. Windsor isn’t the mall’s only new tenant. My cell phone repair and home decor store, Willow & Wildfire, opened at the mall. Forward-thinking casual clothing retailer, Rue21 is slated to open at the mall on September 2. mall also announced that Cinnabon is expected to open this summer at the mall. Joseph Jacob Jewelers will open in the former Littman Jewelers space on the center court of the mall. And the American Eagle brand, Aerie, is also set to open in the mall, according to the malls website. The Capital City Mall is located at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive. The shopping center is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. –Business buzz You can follow Daniel Urie on twitter @ DanielUrie2018 and you can like it on Facebook.

