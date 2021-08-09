Universally Flattering Black Dresses, Jumpsuits & Rompers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Whatever color trends come and go through the seasons, black will always be the new black. It will always be stylish and flattering, and the fact that it can go from sophisticated and chic to bold and hard-wearing in a second makes it a timeless and versatile must-have for any wardrobe.

If you are looking for a few extra black pieces to add to your wardrobe, we have selected 21 for you. These dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers are universally flattering and incredibly easy to wear. Check them out below!

Mini dresses

1.If you’re looking for versatility, you’ve found it in thisDouBCQ dress. It’s the ultimate take-out that can be styled in so many different ways!

2.This waist cincherGRACE KARIN shirt dress is a beauty. These floral details cut out just below the shoulders look stunning!

3.If you generally avoid tighter dresses for fear of not looking pretty, thisWenrine dress can change your perspective. The gathers are incredibly adapted to the silhouette!

4. If you like small prints take a look at thisLark & ​​Ro dress. The fabric is gathered at the waist for a fitted look, and we love the wrap-effect design of the skirt!

Midi dresses

5.ThisSUPESU slip dress is simplicity at its best. Wear it with heels and an up-do one day, and switch things up with a denim jacket and sneakers the next!

6.This belted long-sleeved shirtThe Drop dress will collect compliments like a magnet. The faux neckline seals the deal!

7.Keep things flowing, comfy, and chic in thisZattcas dress. We love the short flowing sleeves!

8.This ribbed knitSugar Lips Dress is totally comfortable. The square neckline is also 100% trendy!

Long dresses

9.Put this onGRECERELLE camisole dress alone in summer and over a turtleneck top in winter. Don’t limit yourself to just one season!

ten.Make an important statement in thisVerdusa dress. The oversized fit and batwing sleeves seem to have been picked straight from the catwalk!

11.Be glamorous? Don’t forget this plunging satinHer in evening dress and its eye-catching high slit!

12.Take things off the shoulder with thatLILBETTER dress. He has pockets!

13.This magnificent TRUTH & FABLE dress will turn heads with its artistic polka dot print and keyhole neckline!

Combinations

14.ThisHappy Sailed Jumpsuit is all kinds of comfortable. Wear it as is or belt it at your natural waist to highlight your figure!

15.Let the wide neckline of thisPrinbara jumpsuit draped over one shoulder for effortless elegance. Put on some jewelry for extra pizzazz!

16.ThisROSKIKI jumpsuit really looks comfortable enough to sleep on. Details like the contrasting buttons, however, make this a piece you’ll be dying to show off to your friends!

17.Prepare to impress in thisGlamaker jumpsuit. The one-shoulder style has never looked so good!

Romper

18.We understand why this wrap-around pompomAngashion romper has so many reviews. It’s so cute, we want it in all the other colors too!

19.The cutting trend is not going anywhere. How could he when pieces like thisSweatyRocks Romper to exist?

20.Bad mood summer atmosphere! We love the detail of the ruffles of this bustierromper LEANI!

21.This dotted lineBreak Jeanewpole1 almost looks like a mini dress. We also love the addition of the tie straps!