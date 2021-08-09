



Greenwashing occurs when companies seek to appear socially responsible while maintaining harmful environmental policies behind the scenes. As Thunberg points out, pretending to be a sustainable brand is now all the rage, but mass production of clothing continues to have negative effects. ecological impacts, including excessive water consumption, plastic microfibers that enter ecosystems, and overconsumption that results in waste, with clothes ending up in landfills. Many fashion brands too rely on sweatshop labor, perpetuating a dynamic of exploitative work, while expecting that their brand image respectful of the environment conceals these choices. In the cover, Thunberg reveals that she hasn't bought any clothes for three years and that the last thing she bought was bought second-hand. but it also specifies that changes in individual consumption will not meet current needs. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume sustainably "as the world is shaped today". This is one of the many reasons we'll need a system change, Thunberg continued in his Twitter feed. System changes are probably the only thing that can cope with the magnitude of the crisis described in the latest IPCC report, which finds that due to carbon emissions, global temperatures are likely to rise more than 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the milestone set in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which aimed to create a global consensus on tackling climate change over the next 10 to 20 years. Warmer global temperatures will inevitably lead to rising seas and increasing climate extremes, and the IPCC report confirms that some of these changes are now inevitable. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the reinstatement decree the United States in the Paris Agreement, which Donald Trump had abandoned. But local climate activists believe the Paris Agreement does not go far enough. They noted that its organizing body is influenced by fossil fuel companies and, most importantly, is not binding on participating countries. The Paris Agreement is a starting point, it is a commitment to be made. Everything the United States has done in the past is not enough, said Sydney Welter, head of climate advocacy and accountability in the director of policy at Care About Climate. Vogue teens in December 2020. What might these commitments look like? In the United States, Congress is debating a major infrastructure bill that will could help reduce emissions and create more sustainable living environments. The IPCC report also comes before the November COP26 Climate Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which will be a new opportunity for countries to re-engage in structural changes to respond to climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teenvogue.com/story/greta-thunberg-vogue-scandinavia-cover

