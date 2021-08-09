Loving Brother Designs And Makes Amazing Ball Gown For His Sister





There is nothing like the indestructible bond between siblings, but there is a brother in the Philippines who recently went out of his way for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao decided to embark on an epic fashion project when he found out his family couldn’t afford to rent a ball gown for his younger sister, Lu Asey Keanna Oyao. The culture and arts education student from the city of Zamboanga got down to work designing and assembling a one-of-a-kind winter ball gown that allowed her sister to experience her fairytale moment. Oyao shared her heartwarming story on a now-viral Facebook Publish, where the devoted brother revealed his first design sketches and advancement photos. The young designer claims to have been inspired by the Internet. He writes: “I am browsing YouTube and Google for different types of prom dresses, especially the spring and summer collection by Michael Cinco.” He sketched out her design, with a jaw-dropping skirt, corset-style bodice, wing-shaped sleeves and even a crown. His extravagant vision was clearly going to be a challenge, and even Oyao began to question himself. He admitted: “I didn’t expect to be able to do it on time. I even doubted myself if I could do it or not because the concept is different from what is already done. Despite his momentary apprehension, Oyao managed to turn his sketch into a jaw-dropping reality. He chose a royal blue and white fabric (the color theme of the winter ball) and started sewing the dress piece by piece. The end result looks like a dress that could possibly belong to a Disney princess. The huge skirt features a white criss-cross pattern ribbon, white plastic flowers, and crystal beads. The loving brother even hand painted the bodice in an ombre blue hue and added structural sleeves that resemble butterfly wings. Oyao shared photos of her sister wearing her creation to the Valentine’s Day ball, where she is both beautiful and proud to wear her creation to celebrate her senior year of high school. “I have done my part very well as a supportive brother and I will never tire of supporting you, this is your brother’s promise,” Oyao wrote to his sister in the message. “I hope I will make you happy this Valentine’s Day. Even though we didn’t have your wish for the best dress, for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it. He adds: “Your brother loves you so much. Check out Oyao’s amazing handmade dress below, along with some photos that reveal her manufacturing process. Filipino student Maverick Francisco Oyao made this amazing ball gown for his sister, Lu Asey Keanna Oyao. He designed it when he realized his family couldn’t afford to rent a dress for the occasion. He shared his manufacturing process online, revealing how to create the elaborate look. Maverick Francisco Oyao: Facebook

