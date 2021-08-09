How to Choose the Right Hat for Your Face Shape

This summer, hats are one of the most fashionable accessories. They are not only amazing-looking but practical – wearing a hat is the best way to protect your eyes, skin, and hair against harmful UV rays. However, shopping for a hat is like shopping for jeans – while two pairs of jeans can be the same size, they don’t always fit you the same.

Fortunately, in this article, you will find several tips on choosing the right hat for your face shape. Additionally, you will find information about which color will suit your skin tone or hair length and color, and many more. Read on and find your perfect summer hat!

Know Your Face Shape

Some hats feel like a perfect match instantly, but sometimes it takes a lot of time and patience to find the one that will suit you. The reason for that is because not every hat will fit any face shape. Here are some guidelines on choosing hats, considering your face shape:

Round Face Shape

A round face is usually characterized by delicate features like rounded cheeks or chin and full lips. If you want to appear slimmer and more defined, wear hats that are wider than they are tall and flat on top. This type of hat will draw attention away from your face and towards your body. However, experts from https://scissortec.com/ also suggest wearing small hats – they will be as flattering as a pixie cut for this face shape.

Heart-Shaped Face Shape

This face shape is characterized by deep-set eyes, high cheekbones, a prominent chin, and a pointed nose. If you want to draw attention away from sharp features and toward your eyes and lips, you can try wearing rounded hats with narrow brims – this way, your face won’t look longer than it really is.

You can also try wearing wide-brimmed hats with an open crown. This style will balance out your facial features and make them appear softer and more feminine.

Square Face Shape

This face shape is characterized by its strong jawline and wide forehead. To soften these features and make yourself appear more feminine, you can choose smaller hats with a circular crown – this style will create an optical illusion of roundness.

Also, avoid wearing angular hats, such as fedoras, as they will only emphasize your angles instead of softening them.

Oval Face Shape

An oval face is characterized by its balanced appearance and features like a wide forehead and cheekbones. However, if you want to appear slimmer than you really are and balance out your facial features, try avoiding hats that are too big or too small for your head. This way, you will create an optical illusion of a longer and thinner face. Also, avoid wearing hats with tall crowns – they can make your face look much longer than it actually is.

Triangle Face Shape

A triangle face is characterized by its sharp features like a pointed chin or cheekbones. If you don’t want to draw attention away from your facial features, choose small hats with a circular crown. Also, avoid wearing hats with a wide brim or tall crowns because they can make your face look even skinnier than it really is.

What to Consider When Choosing a Hat

Apart from your face shape, there are several other factors to consider when choosing the right hat. They include:

Color . If you wear hats every day, you should have a few key colors in your closet – this way, you will always have a perfect hat for every occasion. Choose a color that will suit your skin tone and hair color.

Texture . If you have long hair, choose a hat with a wide brim because it will allow you to tie your hair back without making it look messy or tangled. However, if you have short hair, choose a hat with a narrow brim because it will draw attention to your eyes and lips instead of your hair.

Price . Try to find budget-friendly hats in local stores or order one online. However, you can also look for a custom-made one from a local fashion designer at an affordable price.

Also, there is a set of simple yet effective steps to wear and style your hat to look your best, so make sure to follow them:

Always make sure that your face shape and the shape of your hat are proportional.

If you want to draw attention away from your facial features, choose hats with a wide brim or tall crowns.

If you want to balance out your facial features, try wearing small hats with a circular crown.

Choose hats that match the color of your outfit – this way, you will get a unified, finished look.

Final Note

Remember that choosing the right hat for your face shape is essential if you want to get a perfect detail that will make your outfits look finished while making you feel comfortable and confident. Following these tips will allow you to find a hat that suits you perfectly and will even complement your facial features. Thus, choose wisely and look your best!