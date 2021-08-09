Liberty West shines a spotlight on rising Los Angeles fashion brands – Sourcing Journal

More than 100 brands from around the world gathered at Liberty West in downtown Los Angeles this week to showcase clothing and accessories for Spring / Summer 2022. For LA-based brands, the timing felt like a community return after more than a year. to do business primarily online.

The market has given rise to both new and established labels. Those from the City of Angels brought their own style and flair to the event, embodying the epitome of Californian cool. Rivet has compiled a list of Los Angeles-based brands to watch.

Propaganda agency

Designed by Band of Outsiders alumnus Jack Watkins, the retro-inspired line draws its influence from the aesthetic of the 70s. Designed in Los Angeles and made in Peru by hand-knitting artisans, the luxury clothing line for men is made entirely of material blends of organic Pima cotton and alpaca wool.

Classic silhouettes like button-down bowling-style shirts, chunky collegiate sweaters and stylish knit sweaters are accented with bright hues and eye-catching patterns, from the psychedelic space dye to the delicate checks in hues of blue. Propaganda’s spring line will feature short and long-sleeved sweaters and shorts, with chunky color blocks and intricate embroidery coming together to create a pattern inspired by the LA landscape, with blue skies, mountains and sea waves. the ocean.

Presented mainly at Californian retailers like Ron Herman, Canvas Malibu and Seed Peoples Market in Costa Mesa, the brand also serves a few small boutiques in New York, Australia and Japan. Retail prices range from $ 165 to $ 595.

Spirit Jersey

Spirit Jersey brings comfort and visual interest to lounge and streetwear. The brand’s launch line debuted in 2020, but its style may seem familiar to eagle-eyed shoppers and Disney aficionados. This is because Spirit Jersey has been a supplier of equipment for theme parks, as well as colleges and universities, since 1983.

“After spending over three decades serving other brands, we have decided to enter the market with our own collection and our own in-house designed artwork,” Trevor Larson, Managing Director, told Rivet creative brand. “It’s a bit like collaborating with ourselves.

The company is best known for its branded style: a drop-neck sweatshirt with topstitching and an oversized puff print on the upper back. And rather than entering the market with easy-to-wear and easy-to-match basics, Spirit Jersey’s first foray into the market combines all the aesthetic bells and whistles at its disposal, from tie-dye to printed graphics in every color. of the rainbow. The new line’s ready-to-wear pieces are made in downtown LA and cotton milled in the United States, Larson said.

“The quality is really there,” he added. “It’s special because we support local artisans.

The brand is available on its own ecommerce site, as well as at Fred Segal in Malibu, and sells for between $ 68 and $ 148.

Oldies but Goldies

As shoppers increasingly turn to second-hand and vintage items, Oldies But Goldies is using repurposed clothing to create unique new pieces with an added contemporary touch, according to designer Lewis Amzallag.

Old army jackets, Harley Davidson t-shirts, worn flannels and even classic Levi’s are all fodder for deconstruction and overhaul, he said. Some pieces are adorned with studs, eyelets, gems and vintage patches while others are cut and sewn into modernized silhouettes. A denim jacket made from two pairs of Levi’s 501 jeans is a staple of the line, bringing the most recognizable elements of heirloom denim style to an entirely different garment, Amzallag said.

The fledgling brand, which plans to launch its direct-to-consumer site in September, is able to create unique styles on a large scale through a relationship with a sourcing partner who buys vintage pieces in droves, he mentioned. Although buyers who order online are not assured of the exact part they see on screen, they will receive an item that is comparable in size and design elements, Amzallag said.

“There is a big avenue for this because sustainability is everything today,” he added. “Go green and reuse, I think it’s beautiful. “

XIV

Founded by former Vince Assistant Designer and FIDM graduate Taylor Rose in the fall of 2020, men’s lifestyle brand XIII was a conceptual ‘baby Covid’. After losing her job due to the pandemic, Rose decided to create her own line based on the elements she valued most: comfort, durability and timeless design.

“I was on leave, and I just couldn’t sit still – I wanted to keep working, so I took that momentum and turned it into my own brand,” she said. “We make basic styles that you can wear to work that are still comfortable enough that you can come and lie on the couch or go for a walk. “

The minimalist knitwear range includes t-shirts, underwear, button-down shirts, lounge pants and jackets made primarily from organic cotton and eucalyptus, which promotes breathability, odor resistance and temperature regulation, she said. Small design details like an embroidered logo on a collar or a subtle seam on the front of a notched-neck tee give the relaxed line a touch of polish. Rose also reinvented classic silhouettes, like a structured button-down jacket, in soft, stretchy fabrics for a more versatile outfit.

The line is cut and sewn in downtown LA, and fabrics are milled in the city’s garment district as well as Newport Beach, Calif., About 40 miles south. Proximity was important to Rose given her previous experience working for brands that mainly produce overseas. “When I launched my brand, I wanted to be able to go and see my production, work out issues with them and hold their hand to make sure things are done right,” she said. “I like being able to have a more personal relationship, which is really important.”

XIII is available on its own e-commerce site, XI-VI.com, in its flagship storefront on La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, and in local shops around the city. Styles range from $ 84 to $ 180.

Slushcult

Orange County-based streetwear brand Slushcult was started almost a decade ago as a joke among friends, its founder and anonymous designer told Rivet. Preferring to be known only as “Slushgod,” the designer initially launched his line of t-shirts, caps and beanies to reflect his love of the 7-Eleven Slushies.

But the wacky graphics quickly evolved into a more meaningful movement, Slushgod said, and one that resonated with consumers across the country. The gender neutral range of gear is designed to make wearers feel comfortable in their own skin, using cheeky slogans and bright graphics to highlight positive messages. It was important to market yourself without a celebrity or figurehead, in order to create a sense of community around the brand, he added.

“I couldn’t always buy the things I wanted because I grew up as a stocky kid,” he said. “I thought, ‘If I can’t have the things I want, I’ll do the things I want.’ And that’s kind of what pushed me to design clothes in general, to be able to solve this problem for other children. “

The line offers many styles up to 3XL and some up to 7XL, and has grown since its inception to include bucket hats, ski masks, hoodies, sweaters and a wide variety of t-shirts. shirts with tie-dye designs and screen-printed graphics. Produced both overseas and in Los Angeles, the line has made inroads with national retailers like Urban Outfitters and Zumiez, and recently launched its own stores in Santa Ana, California and Joshua Tree.

“We’re different, we’re loud, we’re weird and that’s fine with us,” he said. “I want to be able to create a safe place for our customers, who also feel it. “

Hip and bone

For more than a decade, Quebec unisex lifestyle brand Hip and Bone has been making many of its streetwear and lounge styles in downtown LA. designed in-house.

Hip and Bone’s spring line consists of 100% cotton t-shirts and naturally-dyed cotton tracksuits, brand representative Anthony Hicks told Rivet. Revised dark images of cultural icons like Mickey Mouse and Bart Simpson feature prominently on t-shirts and hoodies, while more subdued palettes are available in loungewear styles. The line also features a sneaker style dubbed the Block Shoe, with sock-like 3D knit uppers, maximalist foam soles and suede overlays.

Sold through LA-centric retailers like Kitson and Flasher on Melrose, the brand has long been a staple of the high-end streetwear scene in Los Angeles, he added. The price of styles ranges from $ 60 to $ 189.