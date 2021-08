Paris Hilton is a real Barbie wearing a hot pink dress and sparkly heels – Footwear News

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest “Cooking With Paris” look. Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix culinary series, the hotel heiress released her favorite hue – hot pink, of course – in a bold Christian Cowan number. The strapless design pulled 1980s elements with a mini silhouette, a dramatic bow, and a sleek train. To further accentuate the color scheme, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with sparkly fuschia pumps set to a pointy toe and tall stiletto heel. Color-coordinated clothing quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path in a chic ensemble. Big names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have been testing the trend for themselves in the past few weeks alone. Hilton herself is a huge fan of the style trend, opting for a sky blue twist on colorful clothes earlier this week for the premiere of her series. For the glamorous event, the former “Simple Life” student chose a backless dress from PatBO with coordinating blue pumps that stand out underneath. Related In the series, the media personality shows off her own cooking skills alongside guest stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser and Saweetie. Mom Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton will also make an appearance throughout the season. “Nobody has a cuter kitchen,” Nicky told FN during the exclusive family cover shoot this month. “She has Swarovski spatulas, rainbow colored plates.”

Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton pose in Kathy’s closet at her home during an exclusive photoshoot for Footwear News. All in custom Juicy Couture velor tracksuits with bags and shoes from Kathy’s closet. CREDIT: CAMRAFACE As for Paris Hilton herself, the TV personality’s latest look reflects her everyday style. She is often found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the daring – her favorite brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also expanded her reach by opening more than 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a host of namesake fragrances. Give your best impression of Paris Hilton with these pink heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch Buy now: Giuliano Galiano pumps, $ 300.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop Buy now: Badgley Mischka Cher Pumps, $ 225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara Buy now: Zara Heeled Pumps, $ 60. Click through the gallery to learn more about Paris Hilton’s bold style over the years.

