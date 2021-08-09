Wolverine was sent to kill a child in X-Mens darkest story





In the darkest story in X-Men history, Wolverine is ordered to murder an innocent child to protect all mutants – and there is no other option.

In the darkest history ofX Menthe story, Wolverineis ordered to murder a child – whose power makes him one of the most dangerous mutants in the world. The X-Men are no strangers to dark, unhappy stories, but Ultimate X-Men # 41, written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by David Finch and colors by Frank D’Armata, stands out in a brutal and cold way. For the sake of the mutant, a child must die and only Wolverine can kill him. An unnamed child known only as “J” wakes up in an empty house; her parents cannot be found, but J sees clothes on the floor. He doesn’t have time to be curious as he’s late for school and only leaves home to find empty streets wherever he walks (and abandoned clothes too – even a dog collar is on it. sidewalk). When he finally gets to school, he only talks to his friends to witness a truly horrible spectacle: one by one, everyone around him seems to be blazing from the inside. A friend can only understand “It’s you” before the whole body spawns and vaporizes, with everyone in sight.

Related: The Biggest X-Men Reboot Can Never Happen To The MCU Sometime later, Wolverine finds J hiding in a cave. It ignores J’s warnings (“I have a healing factor. You’re not going to hurt me”) and explains that he’s a mutant – just like J – and that Professor X used Cerebro to find him. J’s power vaporizes all organic tissue in a wide radius … and he’s killed over 265 people just walking through town. J breaks down. “It can’t be my life! I CAN’T LIVE WITH THIS !!” J exclaims, and Wolverine responds coldly. “I know.” If it ever became public that a mutant was responsible for the death, “… that would be all for mutants.” J is downcast, but after realizing what he has done, he doesn’t even try to protest. “Do it.” Wolverine later leaves the cave – alone. Thus, Wolverine was sent to murder a child – another mutant – to protect all mutants from lethal retaliation. Wolverine’s healing factor is the only thing that protects him from J’s lethal abilities – but only so he can come close to deliver a killing blow. It seems quite different from Professor Xavier to murder a mutant without giving him the chance to learn how to control his powers … but by Ultimate X-Men # 42, the President of the United States reveals that Nick Fury, not Xavier, sent Logan on a mission. Fury is coldly pragmatic to say the least, and while Logan certainly has sympathy for J, he also realizes the consequences if J remains alive. Other new mutants have accidentally killed people with their powers, but none on a scale like J. Wolverine tells J the true nature of the deaths will be covered up and no one will know J was responsible. But that doesn’t take away from J’s horribly unfair fate, or Wolverine’s incredibly difficult mission to murder a child in cold blood.Wolverine killed many people throughout his life, but J’s life has been one of the hardest to live in the X-Men’s darkest story. Next: Shang-Chi Is The Most Hated Person In The Marvel Universe Batman and Wonder Woman finally get a true friendship in the DCAU



