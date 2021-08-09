Fashion
“How To Break With Fashion Fast” Calls For A Better Approach To Shopping
Have you ever found yourself in a clothing store and wondered why you were there? Maybe you are sweaty, in a terrible queue, late for an appointment, tired or hungry, and suddenly the whole situation seems absurd. You know deep down that you shouldn’t spend money on clothes, but you want to because you’re bored more than anything else, and buying some cute new clothes just seems right. so good!
It might be time to ban fast fashion, or at the very least, a new approach to shopping for clothes. This is where Lauren Bravothe new book is very practical. Entitled “How To Break With Fashion Fast: A Guilt-Free Guide To Changing The Way You Shop For Good“(Headline Home, 2020), it aims both to make fashion lovers aware of the many ills in the industry that they love and to empower them to break their less than favorable consumption habits in favor of better .
The “guilt-free” caveat in its subtitle, however, is the key. Bravo recognizes that clothing is a necessity, as well as a form of identity and creative expression for many people, so that it does not disappear. On the contrary, we can learn to buy in a way that creates less damage to the environment, our bank accounts, our mental well-being, and the remote garment workers who make the clothes.
To achieve this, Bravo takes a look at the benefits of vintage shopping, consignment and thrift stores (and how to do it efficiently), fast growing fashion rental companies, community clothing exchanges, and the value of sharing. clothing among immediate friends and family.
She lists and interviews various social media influencers who prioritize re-wear and repair, showing others how to get more looks with fewer parts, buy used, and support sustainable and ethical labels which, Bravo feels. obliged to point out, have come a long way from the rough beige bag dresses that were most often associated with the category. But it’s true that hasn’t happened yet, with a lot of ethical fashion focused on ‘boring enduring staples’, rather than’ flamboyant, sassy, flirty, extravagant, camp, disco-fabulous, or decidedly feminine pieces. That many of us want. Well done written,
“Look, I understand that there are practical and logistical reasons why ethical clothing can’t look exactly like Zara’s, but neither do I. If food scientists can make vegan burgers that bleed, should fashion pioneers be able to give us the clothes we really want to wear? Ethically. ”
Sometimes the book feels more like an excuse for a comedic adventure through Bravo’s own shopping escapades than a how-to guide. She is clearly a dedicated fashionista who lives and breathes clothes. That makes its year-long ban on fast fashion shopping (which it did in 2019) all the more impressive, but it feels like it hasn’t run out of options in the meantime. His descriptions of past shopping adventures and wardrobe malfunctions are indeed humorous.
Still, it’s good to know that the author of a book like this understands the allure of the store, the chase, and the thrill that comes with any new addition to his closet. You read feeling safe knowing that she won’t ask you to do anything impossible.
Throughout the book, Bravo offers tips for better buying habits. These marked me:
1) Buy alone
Don’t bring friends, as business partners will cloud your judgment. They will almost always say “yes” when you ask if you should buy something “because that’s what we do, especially as women. We validate each other. We allow “.
2) Never go shopping unless you are well dressed and feeling well
You’re asking for trouble if you go to a store with sweatpants with week-long unwashed hair. Well done quote writer and stylist Aja Barber, which says, “You’re more of the type to take home a purchase you don’t need.” But when I wear my best clothes to go shopping, I compare what I’m trying on to what I’m already wearing. If the quality isn’t up to par, it won’t fit with me. ”
3) Name 3 items you already own that will go with the new part
This was Bravo’s mother rule, and it must be applied prior to purchase. “If you force yourself to identify the role that a new purchase will play in your life before you buy it, you can keep the continuity and the crazy aspirations down. ”It will also teach you how to incorporate pieces into your wardrobe, which is a dwindling skill these days. articles in isolation: “And because we don’t know how to put it together, we think we have nothing to wear.”
4) Remember that clothes audition for you, not the other way around
“Don’t waste your time with those who aren’t trying hard enough.” Always remember that there are many more fabulous pieces in the world than you could ever try, so if something is less than fabulous, just forget about it and move on.
