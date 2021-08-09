The best fitted dress shirts for men in 2021

When it comes to dressing, color and fabric are crucial. But there is nothing more important than the form. After all, there is a reason why the relevant suits, ties and accessories are grouped under the term tailoring. While you should always take your dress pants to the alteration tailor, you might want to find jackets and shirts that look good on you, right away. Suit and shirt modifications can be tricky depending on what you want to accomplish. Fortunately, finding a dress shirt that suits you is easier than ever, as sizes and styles now go beyond collar and sleeve measurements or a letter size. For example, you might consider a tailored dress shirt.

A fitted shirt is a great way to avoid the puffy fabric around the arms and sides that can accompany regular fit shirts. Tailored fit dress shirts will have thinner sides for a more streamlined look. Another characteristic of a fitted shirt is its taller armholes. This makes the sleeves more fitted around the arms, to keep your look strictly out of baggy shirt territory. Some slim dress shirts have a shorter hem, which allows them to be worn non-slipped in a more casual manner. In addition, the collars of a fitted shirt will usually be smaller, to fit the proportions of the rest of the shirt.

Of course, it is possible to go too far when it comes to the slim fit. Just like you don’t want anything too baggy, you don’t want to surprise viewers with your polka dot underwear or take a button off your shirt because you don’t have enough room to stretch your arms out. That’s why the best fitted shirts will make you look suave, not like sausage casing.

Some might assume that a slim fit is only for a thin man, but that’s not the case. As long as the size is right, a fitted shirt can flatter a bigger man. We’ve rounded up some of the best slim fit dress shirts for men.

1. Calvin Klein steel dress shirt

BEST GENERAL

When it comes to minimalist and reasonably priced basics, Calvin Klein continues to be one of the best brands in the business. These solid color shirts are available in classics like white and light blue, as well as elegant soft colors like apricot, sandstone and lilac. The point collar makes it a great shirt to wear with a thin tie or without a tie, and the iron-free fabric makes it easy to care for.











Purchased: Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 60.00 (was $ 75.00)

2. Charvet blue double-cuff cotton poplin shirt

THE MOST LUXURIOUS

The slim fit may be a more modern style, but it is now only young people who make fitted shirts. Take Charvet, the French brand which has the distinction of being the first shirt shop in the world. This shirt is made from cotton poplin and is in a classic light blue color.











Buy: Charvet Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 495.00

3. J Crew Ludlow premium dress shirt

BEST FABRIC

Yes, the Ludlow boutique is still one of the best places to go for affordable tailoring. This dress shirt is made from 100% cotton and has a unique dobby weave, giving it a pleasant textured texture and a luxuriously dressed look. Take this one out for big meetings.











Buy: J Crew Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 98.00

4. Theory Sylvain Good fitted cotton button-down shirt

BEST COLORS

Theory is known for making minimalist clothing with technical fabrics, and this dress shirt combines cotton, polyamide and elastane for added elasticity and comfort. It does well with a suit, but is tall enough to be worn as a casual shirt. It comes in several stylish colors, like this blush tone they call thistle.











Buy: Theory Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 195.00

5. Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Dress Shirt

On sale

When it comes to variety, it’s hard to beat Bonobos, who offers dress shirts in every color and print imaginable. This dress shirt has a subtle polka dot print and is available in classic blue. Its cotton cut with spandex for comfortable movement.











Buy: Bonobos Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 74.90 (Was $ 128.00)

6. Everlane The Japanese Oxford Slim Fit

BEST OXFORD SHIRT

Oxford shirts are technically more casual than real dress shirts, but in all but the most formal settings, you can wear an oxford with a suit. That’s why oxford shirts are one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Everlane is all about versatile wardrobe basics, which is why it’s no surprise that they make a great take on Oxford. It is made from 100% Japanese cotton and comes in white, light blue, gray, slate and white / blue stripes.











Buy: Everlane Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 75.00

7. Eton slim fit twill dress shirt

THE MOST ELEGANT

If you like to stand out with your dress shirts, look no further than Eton. This shirt is the most eye-catching piece on this list, but it’s pretty understated by Etons’ colorful standards. The white shirt has contrasting blue buttons and piping. It is made from 100% cotton.











Buy: Eton Slim Fit Dress Shirt $ 250.00

8. Uniqlo checked fitted shirt

BEST VALUE

Uniqlo has built their brand on casual, affordable and simple basics, so their sewing adventures are perfectly relaxed and easy to wear and maintain. This fitted shirt is made from slightly stretchy cotton and designed to resist wrinkling. It has a button down collar and a subtle blue and white check pattern.











Buy: Uniqlo Slim Fit Shirt $ 29.90

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Stretch-Oxford Shirt

AMERICAN ICN

Ralph Lauren revolutionized menswear by bringing back big representative ties, thwarting the era of slim Mad Men suits. But Ralph doesn’t play by the rules, not even his own. That’s why Polo also offers slim shirts, like this oxford, which is made from a blend of cotton and stretch fabric. As an oxford shirt, it is also a great piece for a more casual outfit.











Buy: Ralph Lauren slim fit dress shirt $ 98.50