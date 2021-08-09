Boys and Girls Club members hold a fashion show for the clothes they’ve designed

Boys and Girls Clubs Fashion Design Industry Club designers, left to right, Robert Williams, Chris McKenzie and Shannon Hall answer questions during a fashion show for the activewear they’ve designed .

The club hosted the event at the Foot Locker in Eastpointe. Photo provided by Antonice Strickland

Publicity

EASTPOINTE – Youth from boys ‘and girls’ clubs in Southeast Michigan paraded and showed off their skills on July 31 with a self-designed sportswear fashion show.

Teens are members of the Boys and Girls Clubs Fashion Design Industry Club. For several weeks, they have been designing and creating their own line of clothing. They were able to show the finished products and sell them at the Eastpointe Foot Locker store on Eight Mile Road.

“Today we are launching the 21st Century Athlete collection designed by our members of the Boys and Girls Club Fashion Design Industry Club,” said Antonice Strickland, Senior Director of Public Relations and Marketing for The Boys and Girls. Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan. “They released the collection to coincide with an announcement for the sports and entertainment club (Boys and Girls Clubs) coming up in the fall. It really shows how the clubs will work together as the fashion clubs will create the collection for the athletes. We’re doing a fashion show today to show off the merchandise.

Chris McKenzie, a junior at Cass Tech High School in Detroit, said the program gave him the chance to get involved in something he’s been interested in for years.

“Before I even joined the program, I was in fashion, like clothes and shoes, so it was like taking the opportunity to see how people get there, because I’ve always wanted to create my own brand.” McKenzie said. “I was looking at the brands and I was like, ‘How do they do this? What does it take for them to do it? ‘ Now I have the knowledge and experience to do it myself.

The July 31 event featured a fashion show to showcase the new clothes, a panel with the designers and a pop-up store where the clothes were sold.

“We made t-shirts, pants, hoodies and zippers,” Strickland said. “The young people designed them, they sketched them from the start, then they were digitized, and then these ideas were sent to the screen printer. We then collect the goods and sell them.

Members of the club were assisted by fashion and design professionals from Detroit. This included Cassidy and Kelsey Tucker, sisters and co-founders of the Deviate brand.

“We’re on a mission to put Detroit on the fashion map,” said Cassidy Tucker. “The partnership with the Boys and Girls Club is really natural and organic, because when they launched the Fashion Design Industry Club, our missions really aligned with working with the talents that exist here. It also allowed us to give these talents opportunities and allow them to stay in Detroit. “

The sisters helped educate club members on different aspects of clothing design and creation.

“My sister and I taught more of the technical side of the program,” said Cassidy Tucker. “It was everything from creating models to technical illustration, to building and working on industrial sewing machines. All of this is pretty standard in the industry, whether you want to pursue a career in production or design in fashion. … They work like our interns, essentially, on work for real clients.

“Cass and Kelsey taught us how to use the sewing machine. … Every time I looked at this thing, I thought I was going to cut my fingers, ”joked Robert Williams, club member and junior of the Early College of Excellence. “The jacket I made contains a lot of sweat and a little blood. I cut myself more than once while doing this.

The designer students said they started from scratch and wanted to create things that they themselves would like to wear.

“I’m an athlete, so I wanted something comfortable that you could kick back or wear in the store and represent the Boys and Girls Club,” said Shannon Hall, an elder at Cass Tech High School. “My favorite is the hoodie, which I designed and wear today.”

The Fashion Design Industry Club is part of an ongoing effort by Boys and Girls Clubs to shift focus from extracurricular activities to programs that will prepare members for life after high school.

“The big picture of the Boys and Girls Club is changing and we are re-imagining the way we serve young people, especially in after-school programs,” Strickland said. “We want to make sure they’re ready for the career, the startup, and the owner. Even if they don’t go to college, they are exposed to whatever industry they wish to pursue. We want them to learn everything from the business side to the marketing side to the production side so that they can start their own business if they want to.

Cassidy Tucker said that an important part of the program is not only to teach club members new skills, but also to give them experience and real results that they can show to a future employer or to a school admissions officer.

“It’s really cool to help them basically build their portfolio,” she said. “These students not only have a collaboration with Foot Locker, but also with Moosejaw and Ruthie Davis and other established brands. It’s something that they can fit into business or college, so it’s really exciting.

The designers of the program said they learned a lot and believed it would give them a significant boost in moving forward in life.

“Our goal was to design for the 21st century athlete,” said Williams. “With the experience I have now, I think I have the resources to do more things than I want.”

“My advice is to never give up, and you have to keep working on it, because eventually you’ll get an idea, and no matter how many times they tell you to rework it, just do it,” Hall added. “Keep creating new ideas. You might like one idea or another, or you might think of something that you never thought of or be able to work with an older idea that you might have rejected before.