21 loose summer dresses to wear until fall from $ 25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We hate being the one to tell you summer is coming to an end. We know, we know it’s just started! Sadly, we weren’t buying just for the warmth anymore as fall approaches, but there is a transition period before the sweater weather really gets better.

You can still get away with rocking summer dresses in the fall, especially at the start of the season. We’ve found a variety of dresses to fit the bill, and when the weather gets colder you can throw a jacket over any of these dresses and look just as fresh. Read on to check them out and happy shopping!

21 loose and comfortable dresses that were worn in the fall

Mini dresses

1. This dress Kate kasin has a ruffled button-down design that is suitable for summer, fall and even spring!

2. People won’t believe you found it messy chiffon dress Good navigation on Amazon and it’s under $ 40!

3. On cooler days we plan to relax in this simple waffle knit dress from IWOLLENCE it’s both cute and comfortable!

4. Over 33,000 buyers are head over heels in love with this adorable Amoretu short dress!

5. This ECOWISH straight dress has a pom pom embroidery that gives it a fun texture!

6. The leopard print always looks fabulous and hollowed out the design of this dress from BTFBM!

Midi dresses

7. You can stylize this PRETTYGARDEN printed dress up or down by changing your shoes!

8. Horizontal stripes on this levaca dress make it incredibly flattering for all body types!

9. Peas are always fun and loved the playful vibes of this dress MITILLY!

ten. In early fall, when the weather is still warm enough, you may surprise us wearing this loose fitting camisole dress Romwe!

11. A tight tank top dress like that LAGSHIAN version is so easy to style all year round, it’s a wardrobe essential!

12. This shirt dress SHIBEVER is ideal for a multitude of different occasions, including the office and weekend brunch!

13. Another big hit with buyers is this jersey dress from The enchantment of Simier which comes in plain tones, polka dot versions and different floral prints!

14. A tank top mesh dress like this ribbed one from The Drop is a staple of any wardrobe, whatever the aesthetic of your personal style!

15. Buyers say that this ETCY ruffle dress looks amazing in pictures!

Long dresses

16. This Amazon Essentials Dress has a universally flattering design, so choose the color your wardrobe desires!

17. We love that this long shirt dress Sopliagon has a chic flair, even if it is very easy to wear!

18. Another great shirt dress look is this one from OLUOLIN it’s a little more relaxed and laid back!

19. Buyers say that this Milumia striped long dress has a beach vibe, but you can easily imagine wearing it with a leather bomber jacket when the weather gets colder!

20. This Long wrap dress ZESICA would also look great with a leather or denim jacket!

21. Reviews have doubled this dress from Drop as the ultimate transitional look to wear until fall!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!