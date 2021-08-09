New York Fashion Week and Met Gala to Continue with Strict Covid Precautions and Strongly American Themes





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AW20 New York Fashion Week where American designer Christopher John Rogers … [+] present. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week and Met Gala advance, but conditions apply for shows and exclusive dinner The Big Apple saw digital shows in 2020 and partial physical shows earlier this year, but even with the new Delta variant, this big fashion city is proving the shows are due September 8-12. Everything about New York Week will be based on everything American. Official Fashion Week will be held in partnership with IMG Models and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), as they lead the thematic calendar of American collections. With a diverse range of ninety-one designers including Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Sergio Hudson and LaQuan Smith, it was important for CFDA and IMG to have a representation of the talent of American designers. Our fashion industry has come together as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and a spirit of collaboration is paramount to the success of our creative talents. Working in tandem with IMG has allowed us to feature a unique official program of New York Fashion Week runway shows and presentations in the U.S. collections calendar, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in association notes. Many believe that the NYFW is not as influential as it once was compared to its counterparts in the fashion cities of London, Milan and Paris, as its Fashion Week has been reduced. But, CFDA President Tom Ford orchestrated it to make it so, purposely shortening New York week to five days to include all American designers exhibiting outside of official NYFW dates. According to CFDA, this tenure from Ford is a next step in positioning and strengthening NYFW for the future and attracting global media and retail. Highlights will include Thom Browne, and Carolina Herrera and Rachel Comey will present anniversary collections. And the international design houses of Moschino by Jeremy Scott and Peter Dundas of Dundas will also be featured. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> As we look forward to this September season, we are proud to partner with CFDA to support the revitalization of New York Fashion Week, says Leslie Russo, President of IMGs Fashion Events and Properties. It’s time to rebuild, and only together can we ensure New York City remains the thriving fashion capital that it is. NYFW is operating under New York State health guidelines as the CFDA guides designers on best practices during this heightened pandemic. The Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Met Gala Honorary Presidents Tom Ford and Anna Wintour. (Photo by Nicolas … [+] Hunt / Getty Images). (Photo by Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Usually held on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala, which is the main fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute, will be held on September 13.e and on the theme In America: A Fashion Lexicon. With individual tickets at $ 30,000 and tables at $ 275,000, it is expected that JLo, Lupita Nyongo and Rihanna will be in attendance. This year’s hosts are Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Timothe Chalamet, with Anna Wintour and Tom Ford as honorary chairs. Cardi B attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for … [+] The Met Museum / Vogue)

Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

With a change of menu, ten chefs selected by Anna Wintour will cook for this prestigious evening, and the entire menu will be vegan. The Daily Beast reported from a Met Gala spokesperson that currently all September 13 attendees must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be required to wear masks indoors, except for eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed. With a reduced guest list, it will be interesting to see which celebrities will actually be there and what fashion designs will take to the red carpet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonportee/2021/08/09/fashion-week-in-new-york-and-the-met-gala-will-carry-on-with-tight-covid-precautions-and-strong-american-based-themes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos