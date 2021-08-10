Fashion
Column: COVID was a dress rehearsal for global climate change. And it didn’t go well.
COVID-19 is a nightmare that has claimed more than 600,000 lives in the United States alone. But from the start, it was also a dress rehearsal for the looming global disaster of climate change, which is rushing towards us and is likely to cause more damage than the pandemic.
At first, it seemed like COVID could sober us up and teach us useful lessons for this other great and looming threat. Perhaps the coronavirus would force us to recognize that there really are unseen dangers in the world, and that there really are experts who know more than we do. Perhaps it would show us that if we don’t act to prevent crises as early as possible, the problems only get worse.
Climate activist Bill McKibben has suggested something along those lines. Maybe this is the time when we decide to fully embrace the idea that science, you know, works, he wrote back in March 2020. UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres called COVID-19 a red flag for climate change.
But here in the United States, we have fallen short. We did not wake up. Instead, we messed up much of our response to COVID, making the situation worse. It is not clear that we have learned much as a nation,
I was reminded again on Monday when the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released his most disastrous report to date (each was more terrible than the last). The IPCC concluded that humans can no longer reverse some of the effects of climate change or stop their intensification over the next three decades. Therefore, we should expect more raging storms, devastating heat waves, devastating floods, uncontrollable fires, severe droughts and other extreme events unprecedented in the observation record.
This is not the part that bothered me. I expected no less.
What bothered me was the frustrating conclusion that we could still avoid the most devastating effects of climate change if we took immediate concerted action. The drastic reductions in carbon emissions that begin now could make a huge difference in what lies ahead.
It’s frustrating because why think such a thing is going to happen? Isn’t concerted action what the Americans just showed us can not unite, sacrifice together, expect Washington to behave rationally or our leaders to lead? I’m glad there is still hope, but what indication is there that we are going to avail ourselves of it?
In response to the pandemic here in the United States, several million people have behaved responsibly, wore masks, been vaccinated and made sacrifices for more than a year.
But many, many millions more responded by denying the facts and not believing the science. They chose stubbornness and ignorance. They chose myopia. Some have been misinformed; others were plagued by fantastic conspiracy theories.
Worse yet, many elected officials, led by then President Trump, were prepared to politicize the pandemic, spreading bad information or encouraging bad behavior. Some have been content to keep quiet, like the mayor of New Mexico quoted in The Times on Monday who said he no longer urges his constituents to get vaccinated: you could lose votes for pushing the vaccine too far.
This kind of nonsense is why the number of cases is increasing and new virus variants threaten to send us all underground. Only about 58% of Americans eligible for the vaccine are completely immune.
COVID could have been stopped much earlier. A minor step like being shot in the arm, how difficult is it? It is not an affront to the freedom to ask people to get vaccinated.
If people don’t get vaccinated or wear masks, how can they be expected to transform their lives as climate change demands? Answer: They cannot.
And tackling climate change is even harder than tackling COVID in this sense: With COVID, there is no trillion dollar industry with a vested interest in making sure you don’t believe it. not.
Unfortunately, neither the capitalist system (which too often encourages companies to maximize profits at the expense of society) nor our democratic system (which allows citizens to get rid of politicians who call for unpleasant efforts) seem particularly well suited for face the climate battle.
Here is what the IPCC report says: Ice melt and sea level rise are accelerating. Extreme weather events are getting worse. Even though we drastically reduce emissions now, some climate change is locked in and will be irreversible for centuries. In a decade or so, they were expected to exceed the warming limits that the Paris Pact sought to set.
The dress rehearsal for the pandemic did not go so well. And with each passing year, each passing presidential administration, each increase in temperature, each new season of wildfires, floods or droughts, the problems ahead become increasingly difficult to solve.
The lessons of COVID must be clear: We cannot dismiss the science or blithely ignore what we know is happening to us. We must work together, look out for others and accept that sacrifices are necessary, as we have sometimes done in times of war.
We need Republican and Democratic leaders who recognize the reality and instead of bowing to votes at all costs, urge us to live up to our obligations to the world and to each other. The threat to the planet is real, and we will not be saved by self-delusion, conspiracy theories, or stubborn and studied ignorance.
