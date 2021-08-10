7 best places to buy used outdoor gear

Brand new outdoor gear is expensive, and it can very easily cut your savings if you’re not careful. On top of that, the shine and shine of a new item will likely wear off after a season or two and then you will covet it. next big investment. So why not save some money by switching to lightly worn outdoor gear? There are plenty of perfectly good jackets, duffel bags, and other outdoor toys waiting for a new home. Plus, when you buy second-hand, you don’t just keep your savings intact, you also prevent items from ending up in a landfill.

Before going to the thrift store, take a few tips into account. First of all, be smart about what you buy. Think about the gaps in your wardrobe and find the items that you will actually use. Second, as you browse the store shelves, carefully inspect the items for wear. Some issues, like a tear or a missing button, can be fixed easily. Other flaws, such as a crack in a helmet, are red flags and you should avoid these items. The outlets listed below perform their own inspections, but it is always wise to recheck for any damage.

There are plenty of places to find high quality used outdoor gear, and many will even buy your old stuff in exchange for cash or credit (we’ve noted a few below). Ready to shop? We have researched and collected the best equipment resources used to save you money and help the planet too.

The best places to buy used outdoor gear

Exterior brands

Several large manufacturers of outdoor equipment sell second-hand items and are a great source of good deals.

Used equipment Arcteryx: Customers can exchange items and get store credit based on the original price; these returns are then resold at significant discounts. To help you with your purchases, Arcteryx evaluates each item, cleans and repairs it, and assesses its condition, which takes some guesswork out of the purchasing process.

The renewed north face: Launched in 2018, the Renewed store sells items (up to 50% off the retail price) from returns, including faulty and damaged items that have been refurbished. Best of all, every item sold comes with a one-year warranty.

Patagonia Wear Wear: The online store complements the brand’s Worn Wear campaign, which celebrates stories of sustainable gear. Here you’ll find all kinds of refurbished clothing and gear, from shirts to sleeping bags and more.

Used equipment REI: To shop multiple brands at once, see the Used Equipment section of the REI website. It’s full of articles in all categories including skiing and snowboarding, boating, cycling and beyond.

Local consignment stores

Your town might have its own joint of used equipment, so step in and support a local business that’s likely full of buyers and staff who frequent the same trails and rocks as you. Plus, many of these stores buy second-hand items in addition to selling them, which makes them a great place to swap out stuff you don’t need for stuff you make.

One of the country’s premier consignment stores is Exchange of outdoor equipment in Burlington, VT, which has a robust online shopping platform for customers who don’t live in the city. There is also Gear correction in Bend, OR, Next adventure in Portland, OR, Wonderland Gear Exchange in Seattle, Boulder Sports Recycler in Boulder, CO, Nature exchange in Denver, Unlimited Recycler in Doylestown, PA, and so on. A quick internet search should direct you to your nearest retailer.

Equipment trade

Launched in 1999 among a small group of friends, Equipment trade has grown to offer lightly used items to the entire outdoor community. The company’s mission is to become the first fully circular economy retailer in the outdoor sector. You will find all kinds of equipment on site, all organized by categories such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking and camping, paddleboarding and biking. You can also search by gender and brand. If you have any items you want to part with, send and the Geartrade team will take care of the rest (and pay you once they’re sold).

Retool

Shop other people’s closets through Retool (formerly Switchbackr), a company founded by two Stanford dropouts. The site offers a wide range of second-hand equipment at reduced prices for sale to individuals and depots across the country (in addition to many items offered by the Requipper team itself). Everything on the platform is supported by the Iron Lotus GuaranteeIf you receive a warped or defective item, Requipper will refund you and pay the return shipping cost as well.

Poshmark

This peer-to-peer market is a well-known resource for clothing, but you can also find some great deals here. After creating an account on the app or website, simply filter your search for outdoor gear or enter the specific item you are looking for. Bargaining is accepted: You can negotiate with the sellers by offering them a lower price than they quoted to get an even better deal. Thanks to the Posh Protect policy, the seller will not be paid until you confirm that the item arrives as advertised, otherwise Poshmark will give you a full refund.

Your friends

Chances are you have friends with hiking pants or ski boots that they don’t use as much as they thought they would. While either of the options above is great, you can also try starting an Equipment Swap to trade items with people around you. It’s a fun excuse to go out, and you never know what gems might be lurking in your friends’ garage or closet.



