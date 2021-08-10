Fashion Show Mall makes back-to-school shopping fun with movies, games and more





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Fashion Show Mall located at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard makes back-to-school shopping fun. Parents can celebrate the upcoming school season with free interactive events every Friday and Saturday in August. Families can watch popular movies, do crafts, play games, and participate in dance parties in the great hall of the mall. Watch popular blockbuster movies including Moana, Trolls World Tour, Akeelah and the Bee, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. List of interactive stations and activities inspired by the film presented each day: Friday August 13 and Saturday August 14 (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Trolls World Tour with dancing and painting with local artist Pretty Done

(2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Trolls World Tour with dancing and painting with local artist Pretty Done Friday August 20 and Saturday August 21 (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Akeelah and the Bee plus a game of life-size Scrabble

(2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Akeelah and the Bee plus a game of life-size Scrabble Friday August 27 and Saturday August 28 (5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle Esther Sarpong, senior director of marketing at Fashion Show Mall, explained that there are also special prices available if you spend more than $ 250 while shopping. Present your receipt to Customer Service as proof of eligible purchase and receive an exclusive offer of a lunch box, bento box, infuser water bottle and tools that students will have need to conquer the school year. Shoppers can also bring their gifts to the Great Hall for personalization at one of the interactive craft stations. Stop at the shopping center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday or visit their website to learn more.

