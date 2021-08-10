NORFOLK, Neb. – There’s a new place to shop in Northeast Nebraska.

Fashion 360 opened in Norfolk on Monday.

Store owner Amanda Wegener said she had run the store from her home for a few years, but decided to create a storefront for her hometown.

“At the mall, there aren’t a lot of options, and I know a lot of my friends go out of town to shop and we’ve always been to Omaha to shop,” Wegener said. “So I like being able to provide it here and stay local.”

Wegener said she tries to keep her prices lower than other stores.

Currently, the store offers women’s clothing, plus size clothing, shoes and accessories.

Wegener said she hopes to meet the need for men’s and children’s clothing soon.

Fashion 360 is located on W Omaha Avenue, next to Kuper Farms.

For more information about the new store, click HERE.