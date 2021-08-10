Queens Gaming Collective Launches Exclusive Loungewear Collection Designed For Women Who Play, By Women Who Play





Designed by Lanie Alabanza-Barcena, aka Miss Lawn, the All Rise collection exists to promote freedom of expression while redefining the comfort of female players around the world. ANGELS, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Queens play collective , a female-owned video game company, made its fashion debut with an exclusive capsule collection of loungewear for summer 2021 created for women who play, by women who play. the All Rise Collection redefines comfort with a loungewear capsule featuring hoodies, crewnecks, sweatshirts, graphic tees and branded accessories that combine nostalgic ’90s style with the current player aesthetic comfortable and relaxed. The collection was designed by influential streetwear royalty, Casting Alabanz-Barcen , a.k.a Miss Lawn, who is an avid gamer herself. Thanks to his past creative collaborations with Nike, Stssy and Savage x Fenty, Albanza-Barcena’s designs have been widely acclaimed in the streetwear space. “As one of the pioneers of fashion street culture, it was a huge honor for me to join the Queens Gaming Collective to work on a project entirely female-led, especially for an industry as male-dominated as the game “, mentioned Lania Albanza-Barcena. “It was important for me to design a collection that was inclusive and gave a signature look and vibe to the female game. The pieces are versatile, comfortable and inclusive – where every woman can dress it up or down. , and stylize it to make it your own. “ The All Rise collection offers stimulating apparel that redefines comfort while promoting freedom of expression among players of all kinds. The company continues to expand its footprint within the gaming industry while upholding its core values ​​of loyalty, integrity, substance, collaboration and radical inclusiveness. Buy the complete collection exclusively from the Queens website: https://queens.gg/collections/all The story continues Prices vary from 28 $-78, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. In an effort to level the playing field in the game, Queens Gaming Collective offers a range of services for players of all skill levels, including: talent management, brand partnerships, merchandising, as well as business development. intellectual property and licensing in the form of its “Studio of Queens Labs. With the All Rise collection serving as the brand’s introduction to clothing, the Queens Gaming Collective wants this collection to deconstruct the game’s narrative as a predominantly male-dominated arena, when in reality women make up 48% of the game. gaming enthusiasts and are consistently under-represented throughout the gaming community. “The All Rise collection is designed to encourage women at all levels of gaming to present themselves as the incredible queens of gaming and streaming that they are,” said Alisa jacobs, the co-founder and CEO of Queens Gaming Collective. “Queens is a global movement calling on the industry to rise up and build our ever-growing community of strong, powerful and diverse women, as well as men who respect and support us. “ EDITOR’S NOTES: ABOUT THE QUEENS GAME COLLECTIVE Launched in november 2020, Queens Gaming Collective is a female-led gaming lifestyle company that challenges the industry to take it to the next level by bringing inclusion, diversity and gender equality to the playing field. Queens is changing the game by equipping its global roster of female creators, streamers and competitors with much-needed infrastructure, resources and representation that previously kept women from the highest levels of competition. Queens aims to show the world: it’s anyone’s game. The company is co-founded by the CEO Alisa jacobs and president Justin J. Giangrande, supported by a team of leading executives, advisors, allies and strategic partners in gaming, sports, entertainment, consumer products and technology. Queens is represented by Dinesh Melwani by Mintz. For more information, please visit www.queens.gg . SOCIAL HANDLES

