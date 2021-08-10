Fashion
Swedes take title in dramatic fashion | Sports
PAXTON – It might be a bit of a cliché, but baseball really is America’s hobby. This has never been more evident than over the weekend in Paxton. The Eastern Illinois Baseball League hosted the 2021 Championship Series at Memorial Park. The league dates back to 1933. That year, Shelby Himes, Jack Waldron and Dock Leedy teamed up to create the Champaign County League.
This year’s championship series featured the Swedes Paxton (10-6) and the Royal Giants (11-6). The Giants held the lead early in the championship series posting a 4-1 record over Paxton in the regular season. Nonetheless, Paxton showed animated bats in the first game. It was a close affair before the end of the seventh inning with the score tied at three. They would mark the green light in the seventh before fully opening it up with an eighth inning of five runs. Paxton won the first game 9-3. The second game was on Sunday and Royal came out on a swing. Hitting four runs in the first and second innings gave the Giants an 8-0 lead.
The second game was over before it started. The Swedes would only score four points and never really challenge the lead. The final score for Game 2 was Giants 12, Swedes 4. The Giants had all the momentum for Game 3. The Giants took an early lead with a four-run first inning. They had answers every time the Swedes tried to get back into the game. The match seemed to be over after the seventh inning. Royal had increased their lead to eight points, 13-5. Six outs separated them from the championship. For the Giants, it wasn’t going to end well. Paxton scored in the eighth inning while keeping Royal scoreless. The game was put on his head in the ninth. They rallied 13-6 to score 12 points in the final inning winning the championship, 18-13.
