Target announces new designer collaborations with 4 celebrity fashion brands
Courtesy target
Target has been offering clients high fashion looks at affordable prices with its beloved designer capsule collections for over two decades. Now, for the retailer’s fall in fall 2021, Target is partnering with not one, not two, but four fashion brands loved by celebrities in a limited edition line that’s sure to sell out quickly.
On Monday, Target teased his Fall designer collection, falling to Target.com and select Target stores starting in September, with designers Nili Lotan, Rachel comey, Victor Glemaud and Sandy Liang.
Each designer capsule makes up the massive collection of clothing and accessories (made up of over 180 pieces!), Which will be available in sizes XXS to 4X and priced at $ 15 to $ 80.
Target began to create the hype by showing off photos of models sporting some of each designer’s collection pieces to show off their distinctive styles.
Victor Glemaud, a black independent designer is known for his trendy knits seen on Meghan markle and Selena Gomez. Shoppers can expect her Target designs to feature bold patterns and bold color blocking. As for the New York fashion designer Rachel comey, who dresses like stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Lady Gaga, its capsule will include unconventional versions of classics like “sweater pants” and “denim handbags”.
Nili LotanThe line is “inspired by European simplicity” but will have a bit of a 70s American vibe to enhance the rooms. The Israeli-born designer’s timeless clothing has been spotted on everyone from Jennifer aniston To Gwyneth Paltrow.
To finish, Sandy Liang, whose Chinatown grandmothers inspired her brand (her own grandma modeled the signature oversized jacket!) will bring the same sporty yet chic designs to Target. Her beloved fleeces were worn by Gigi hadid and Hailey baldwin.
“Over the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express their enthusiasm when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from around the world, all at an incredible price,” said Jill Sando, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer by Target. “This fall, we’re building on that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and beloved designers to present a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to reinvigorate guest wardrobes for the season.”
Glemaud caught on Instagram Monday, calling the collaboration a “dream come true”.
“Many people will think of me as a #designer emerging, but I’ve poured my heart into the fashion world since I was 19, “he wrote.” But, as an independent business #BlackQueer mark, I did not always feel validated [sic] or seen as a designer. It changes that. I am SO proud to finally share that I am part of @Target Fall design collection this year. Being able to share my colorful creative vision with so many people for the first time is a dream come true. “
Lotan expressed how excited she is to bring her clothes to a wider audience with Target. “I’ve always thought that the clothes you wear tell a complex story of who you are as an individual,” the designer wrote on Instagram. “Your clothes should give you the strength and confidence to run your life. I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with. @target to bring a collection of fashion staples to a wider audience than ever before. “
For its 20th anniversary of designer collaborations, Target has brought back designs from each of the collections in a epic launch released in fall 2019. Since then, the retailer has continued to partner with other labels including Cushnie, Love Shack Fancy and Lisa Marie Fernandez for summer 2020 and ALEXIS, Christophe john rogers and RIXO for Spring 2021.
