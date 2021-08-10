The Bachelorette: Katie Thurstons Final Roses Ceremony Dress Details





ABC Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette Finale. Katie Thurston made a bold statement for “The bachelorette”Final. For the rose ceremony finale of season 17 of the ABC dating show, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager wore a plunging forest green dress with a high slit. The sequined-covered dress featured a variety of silver and darker green animal print designs, along with nude mesh panels to the sides and front. Thurston’s dark green gown was a dramatic contrast to the white and beige gowns most of his “Bachelorette” predecessors wore for their final rose ceremonies. But while the color green is an unconventional choice for a final ‘Bachelorette’ dress – the only other grande dame to ever wear green to hand out her latest rose was DeAnna Pappas in Season 4, by insider– Thurston went green for some of his biggest episodes of the rose-filled reality show. In addition to her final green patterned dress, Thurston wore a $ 395 Cinq a Sept “Vera” wrap dress in viper green for the episode “Men Tell All,” according to the Star Style fashion site. And earlier in the season, she wore a $ 2,000 metallic green off-shoulder dress designed by Ong-Oaj Pairam, according to the Shop Your TV fashion site. Although the designer of Thurston’s final green “Bachelorette” dress is still unknown, in the past she has worn dresses by Randi Rahm, the must-have designer of Bachelor Nation. Cary Fetman, former Bachelor Nation stylist says Fashionista that in addition to working with Rahm, he often sells “Bachelorette” styles at Net-a-Porter, Saks, Neimans, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom. Fans reacted to Thurston’s final rose ceremony dress Many fans loved the style and color of Thurston’s dress, with some calling it unique compared to most of the final rose ceremony dresses. “I ADOOOOOOOOOOORE that holy shit dress”, a fan wrote on Reddit. “She serves us Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars with that split leg!” Others felt that the glitzy dress looked more like a ball gown or a dance costume. “Did DWTS have a safe sale? »A commentator request. And others predicted that the color of the non-white dress was a sign that Thurston didn’t get engaged by the end of her trip. “Isn’t that kind of confirmation that there is no proposal?” a fan wrote. “Tayshia, Clare, Hannah B, Becca K and Rachel Lindsay had white / ivory dresses” Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ fashion has been criticized all season, but she had a message for her detractors Thurston has faced unwelcome criticism of his outfits throughout the season. At one point, she threatened to block anyone who texted her about how she parted her hair or the outfits she wears. She recently received additional reviews for a relaxed date look that included faded jeans and a loose tee. “[I’m] just your basic f ** king girl who kind of becomes a Bachelorette, ”Thurston wrote on Instagram Stories in June 2021, according to Us Weekly. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: it’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s about the gift inside,” Thurston added. “And that’s what I am – an af ****** gift. Then [my clothing] has no importance. READ NEXT: Andrew Spencer: 5 quick facts



