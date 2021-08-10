LL Bean “Unshrinkable” T-Shirt Is A Success With Buyers: Here’s Why

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas bulletin!

The Carefree Unshrinkable Men’s Tee is a hit with buyers. Image via LL Bean.

There is nothing more disappointing than finding out that your new favorite T-shirt has shrunk in the wash. Whether it’s because of shoddy fabrics that won’t wash off or user error, it’s a fashion failure that affects nearly all of us at one point or another.

Fortunately, LL Bean has found the perfect solution to your laundry problems: their range of Carefree Retractable Clothes. Available in a handful of styles for women and men, the line is designed to hold its shape wash after wash.

There are nine styles to choose from in total, but the Men’s Carefree No-Shrink T-Shirt is by far the most popular of the bunch.

How it works?

Made from 100% cotton jersey knit, these super soft tees use double ring spun fabric to combat shrinkage, stains, wrinkles, fading and pilling. No matter how often you wash or wear them, these Carefree Unshrinkable tees are supposed to withstand anything you can throw at them.

Priced at $ 29, the shirts are available in standard and tall lengths (priced at $ 39) and are available in men’s sizes small to XX-large. They are also available in a range of neutral shades so you can stock up on multiple versions of this top notch tee.

What buyers have to say

Not only the Men’s Carefree No-Shrink T-Shirt An ideal choice for people who can be tough on their clothes, they also enjoy a 4.5-star rating and over 2,000 five-star reviews.

As a self-proclaimed t-shirt lover I have to say this is the best I have ever bought. The neck is sturdy and doesn’t lose shape, one reviewer said. It really held up and didn’t shrink at all. I’m a big guy and always have to hang my shirts dry to keep them from shrinking, this shirt is tumble dry no shrinkage.

If you are the guy who wears the normal sleeve chain and bacon collar, this is the shirt for you. Can’t say enough about this shirt, I would do anything for a lifetime supply of these bad boys, another added.

Some buyers have noted that these t-shirts have a unique feel that does not absorb water or sweat, which makes sense since they are designed to be both stain resistant and shrinkage resistant.

The company claims they’re stain resistant … but that means they don’t absorb moisture, one reviewer revealed. I washed them half a dozen times; the stain resistant coating does not peel off. If you want a dressy t-shirt, this can work. If you want an undershirt, don’t buy them.

Verdict

When it comes to T-shirts, Men’s Carefree No-Shrink T-Shirt by LL Bean is a top choice among buyers. Its low maintenance wash and wear design makes it a great choice if you tend to be tough on your clothes depending on how you choose to wear them.

Based on customer reviews, this t-shirt is best for low activity days or a more polished look, but if you prefer a t-shirt that has a more breathable feel, you can also purchase the Faded organic cotton T-shirt in place.

