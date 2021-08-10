My hope is to make it last Frank Ocean announces fashion line | Fashion





Singer Frank Ocean has announced a luxury fashion line that will produce jewelry and silk scarves. The brand, Homer, has been in the works for three years and is Ocean’s latest non-musical project, whose most recent album, Blonde, was released in 2016. Ocean has already premiered magazinesdesigner trainers and furniture. Hand on my heart, this project kept my mind moving and my imagination spinning throughout it all. All my work is now dedicated to my family. Everything, he writes on Instagram. Last year her 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux was reportedly killed in a car crash. My hope is to do things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. The collection will include 25 pieces of high-end jewelry, ranging from anime inspired pendants to diamond bracelets and gold rings, all made in Italy and inspired by childhood obsessions and heritage as fantasy, according to a press release. In the catalog that accompanies the collection, Ocean teased a collaboration between Homer and Prada on certain garments, including brightly colored anoraks and a rain jacket, similar to the one he wore at the Met Gala in 2019. Speaking to Financial Time over the weekend, the singer said he named the collection after the Greek author of the Iliad and the Odyssey because: Homer is considered the father of history and history is supposed to endure the same as diamonds and gold and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of ​​carving history in stone. The price of the items will vary from 284 to 1.4m. I don’t want our work to be cheaper than Cartier, he says. A post on Instagram showcasing items from the collection featured positive reviews from actor Timothe Chalamet, model Adwoa Aboah, photographer Tyler Mitchell, actor Yara Shahidi and singer Rosala. Sales of men’s jewelry increased during the pandemic, in part thanks to a top-half increase in clothing for Zoom meetings and the influence of the Connells channel, which featured on the BBC television drama Normal People . The items will be available through the Homer boutique, which opens today at The Jewelry Exchange on New York’s Lower East Side.

