Federal appeals court rules dress code for Leland charter schools violates Title IX





LELAND, NC (WECT) – A federal appeals court ruled on Monday that a Leland charter school dress code that requires girls to wear skirts is discriminatory and violates Title IX. A three-judge panel from the U.S. 4th Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, overturned a lower court ruling that school dress codes are not covered by Title IX, with federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in schools. In 2016, the parents of three students aged 5, 10 and 14 and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against Charter Day School (CDS) and Roger Bacon Academy, which operates Charter Day School and several other charter schools. in Southeastern North Carolina, challenging the skirt requirement. Charter school uniform policy requires girls to wear skirts, skorts or jumpers up to the knees or longer. Violation of the policy may result in disciplinary action or even expulsion. The lawsuit said wearing skirts restricts students’ movement, inhibits them in school situations such as playing recess or sitting on the floor, and makes them feel uncomfortably cold during the winter. I wanted my daughter and all the other girls in her school to know that they can learn, move and play on an equal basis with the boys at school, said Bonnie Peltier, the mother of a former student at Charter Day school, which was a client in the case. I am relieved that a federal appeals court has recognized that forcing girls to wear skirts or miss classroom instruction time can be a form of gender discrimination. School officials previously argued that the skirt requirement promoted chivalry, which meant a code of conduct where women are. . . seen as a fragile vessel that men are meant to care for and honor. Dress codes that apply different rules based on old-fashioned conventions about how girls should dress, look and behave while intentionally signaling that girls are not equal to boys perpetuate gender stereotypes and do not should have no place in our public schools, said Galen Sherwin, senior staff lawyer with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. Circuit Court Judge Barbara Milano Kennan, in an opinion, said CDS’s take on skirts is old-fashioned and illogical. No, it’s not 1821 or 1921. It’s 2021. Women serve in the combat units of our armed forces. Women walk in space and bring their talents to the International Space Station. Women sit on our nation’s Supreme Court, in Congress, and today a woman is Vice President of the United States. Yet girls in some public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to conform to the old-fashioned and illogical view that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes can only be achieved if girls are wearing clothes. that reinforce gender stereotypes and signal that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys, Kennan said. Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

