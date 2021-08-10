Fashion brand Buzzy RtA opens first store in New York





A West Coast brand has landed in the Big Apple. RtA, the Los Angeles-based luxury fashion brand for men and women, has opened a store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. It is the brand’s first store in New York, and the third overall, after Los Angeles in 2016 and Las Vegas in 2020. We are delighted to open our new store in one of the world’s largest fashion capitals, saysDavid rimok, co-founder of RtA. We have always found success in our greatest challenges; despite a global pandemic, RtA has always thrived in the face of adversity. Designed by Dan Brunn Architecture (who also designed the first two stores), the 2152 sq.ft. the space is located in a historic and iconic building. We wanted to retain the integrity of the original space, but contextualize them in a way that ties in with our brand and our first two stores, said David Rimokh, co-founder of RtA. To this end, the original features including industrial timber beams, a rear skylight, and slanted plank wood flooring that date back to the building’s original use as a fabric factory have been left intact. A large crevice in the original brick wall is highlighted in the style ofKintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing cracks with gold dust. It was an incredibly important part of the design, and intrinsic to our DNA, addsEli Azran, Creative Director of RtA. The Road to Awe has always been a journey of discovery and search for beauty in imperfection. This idea of ​​imperfection comes to life in the form of over 2,000 pounds of shattered red Baccarat crystal, which was donated by the French luxury brand. Located in the middle of the store, mirrored and backlit, the crystal shards form a spectacular display. Rimokh and Azran designed the store as a visual and sartorial journey, divided left and right, front to back. As you enter the store, a bright white space gradually fades to black, with each gradient along the way there are nine in total marked by separate thumbnails, designed to instill a sense of privacy when a customer walks in. towards the back of space. A common salon and dressing room, inspired by a Parisian salon and fashioned in a rich red velet, are located at the rear. Founded in 2013 as womenswear brand, RtA expanded to menswear in 2017, andhas garnered a cult following of celebrities, taste makers and consumers since its inception. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, where its flagship store is located, and is distributed to major global markets. For more information visitwww.rtabrand.com.

