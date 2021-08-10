Honduran fashion designer Carlos Campos launches new Nopal leather





After the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) shows were canceled or replaced with virtual screenings last year, the famous NYFW is eagerly awaiting a live audience return in September. The fashion houses will launch their collections with a handful of Latinx designers who are among the officially programmed brandsto present their Spring / Summer 2022 collections, includingElena Velez,Willy Chavarria, andGabriela Hearst. A growing number of Latinx designers innovating in forward-looking textiles, brands and designs are highlighting the versatility of fashion as more than what you wear, it’s a global lifestyle. Much of this lifestyle has advocated for more conscious sustainability practices in clothing production, exemplified by the New York-based menswear designer.Carlos Campos. Inspired by the shape and performance of the sleek new modelToyota GR Supra, the designer of Honduran origin conceptualizes aAtelier Nopali atcreate men’s accessories with new eco-leather made from the Nopal cactus. Textile saysDesserto, was invented by Mexican designers Adrin Lpez Velarde and Marte Czarez. Leather, normally made from cowhide, requires hundreds of gallons of water for production and uses toxic polluting dyes. Desserto provides an alternative biological solution to fashion a multi-purpose natural leather which is a non-polluting, vegan and biodegradable resource for the fashion and automotive industry. InNopali workshop,Campos incorporates line and shape details that reflect the sporty design of Toyota GR Supra to create its cactus leather accessories for cutting edge luxury styling. Campos reinvents the fashion design process by using the cactus green color palette to create an unusual, refreshing and distinctive pant set. Everything is accented by a butter-rich Nopali leather shoulder bag and driving glove accessories in plain black Nopali leather with white trim that molds perfectly to the garment for easy mobility. Nopali workshopconveys quality, power and movement with a fashion synonymous with performance of the car that inspired its look. Check out how this look is made, below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://remezcla.com/features/culture/carlos-campos-fashion-designer-honduras-nopal-leather/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

