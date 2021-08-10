Evolution of women’s sportswear at the Olympic Games

Alongside the gold medals and the podiums, a third guarantee exists at each Olympic Games: everyone has their own opinion on what women wear. Without fail, debates on aesthetics and modesty (or its absence) arise as soon as the torch is lit.

Tokyo 2020 has seen its fair share of sartorial controversy, from poorly received opening ceremony looks to a all the scandal with the Norwegian women’s beach handball team. In this historic year of the Olympic Games with so many notable victories, an overall fashion theme is apparently unusual. Bringing us to the timeless question of “why are women’s clothing choices so important?” “

No clear answer has emerged on this subject, especially in terms of sport. However, going back to her very early days in Olympic women’s fashion gives some insight into how far she has come. Hint: not very far.

Figure skating

1930s Norwegian figure skater, Sonja Henie, three-time Olympic champion 1994 Nancy Kerrigan wears Vera Wang for the Lillehammer Olympics 2017 Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova at a competition in Japan

Fashion’s relationship with figure skating is, in layman’s terms, self-evident. Professional skaters have become style icons and even designers. Although she never qualified for the Olympic team herself, Vera Wang created costumes for figure skaters from the 1992 Olympics and beyond, even in the last Games of 2018. Peggy Fleming, who won gold at the 1968 Olympics, was widely known for her figure skating looks. To paint a picture, she was practically Jackie O on the ice.

As figure skating athletes are partially branded on their outfits, the importance of style makes sense – it’s part of the game. And not much has changed since the sport’s early days, other than a high hem and the inclusion of cutouts. . In fact, the most notable changes in figure skating fashion have more to do with trends than anything else. Skating costumes are incredibly artistic, thus tending to reflect popular elements of their time.

Tennis

1920s Suzanne Lenglen, the famous French tennis player and Olympic champion 1974 Chris Evert, who competed in the Seoul Olympics in 1988 but is much better known for his Wimbledon career 2020 Naomi Osaka participates in the Tokyo 2020 Games

Considering that tennis fashion has reserved its own category in even non-sporting wardrobes, the sport’s emphasis on the uniform is a no-brainer. Olympic tennis players are highly sought after by sports brands who know the world will pay attention to their outfits. Each period of modern fashion has its own very accessible “tennis look”, from the Princess Diana-esque ensemble of the ’80s to the Lululemon craze of the 21st century.

Over the years, the shortening of the hem has made the tennis skirt mini and noticeably more athletic. Suzanne Lenglen, known for her talent on the courts throughout the 1920s, dressed as if exercise was the least likely event in her outfit. A fur cardigan, belt and headdress in tow. Meanwhile, modern stars like Naomi Osaka favor function over form, wearing cutting edge technical fabrics and few accessories in sight.

Gymnastic

1948 Marian Barone at the London Games 1996 Svetlana Khorkina at the Atlanta Games 2021 Kim Bui at the Tokyo Games

Now this one might surprise you. At first glance, the 1948 version of the gymnastics leotard has a surprisingly modern look. Legs shown, tight fit and bare arms. Years later, Svetlana Khorkina’s 1996 uniform increased cover by adding long sleeves. A nod to 2021 … a full suit worn by the entire German team?

If the transition to modesty can appear as a decline in society, the reality is quite the contrary. Women struggle against the sexualization of their sport in a way that emphasizes choice. If covering their body affected performance in any way, gymnasts would stick with regular leotards. Simone Biles, for example, prefers not to wear a unitard, but supports others who do. The importance lies in the ability of female gymnasts to decide for themselves, especially after their treatment by officials in recent years.

Swimming

1912 Fanny Durack at the Stockholm Games 1984 Tracie Ruiz and Candy Costie at the Los Angeles Games 2021 Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder at the Tokyo Games

Swimming has undeniably known the most classic trajectory from the dated to the modern. For the first inclusion of women’s water sports in the Olympics, Fanny Durack competed by wearing what appeared to be non-waterproof clothing in 1912. Comfort was not the priority, and it appears that drowning prevention did. was not either. Since then, swimming has struggled to define an appropriate uniform, as some models may technologically provide an unfair advantage.

Artistic swimming, on the other hand, places much more emphasis on aesthetics. In 1984, the sport – better known as synchronized swimming – made its Olympic debut. Over the past forty years artistic swimming has only become more complex in the design of its costumes. Gorgeous headdresses and jumpsuits are created to look even better underwater.

Volleyball

1964 The Japan team at the Tokyo Games 1992 The Brazilian team at the Barcelona Games 2021 United States team at the Tokyo Games

Beach volleyball has one of the smallest uniforms, only second behind the men’s diving. For more comfort and to match the sandy decor, players dress in bikinis that leave little to the imagination. And while many believe the uniform is designed for sexualization and is required for volleyball players, that notion is actually wrong. The rules allow beach volleyball Olympians to wear any design they choose. Unlike the women’s beach handball team, which was fined for choosing more modest uniforms at Tokyo 2020.

Indoor volleyball, however, takes a slightly more covered approach. Since the first sports Olympics with women in 1964, the uniforms have remained as a classic combination of top and shorts. Although the 2021 version is naturally more advanced and aerodynamic.

Fundamentally, fashion matters, for better or for worse. So much can be conveyed by simply choosing a leotard over a leotard, or biker shorts over a bikini bottom. Why else has clothing been used to make statements about just about any problem throughout history? And underlying messages aside, aesthetic elements play a vital role in the seemingly anti-fashion world of sports. So instead of criticizing athletes for what they choose to wear, perhaps spectators should consider the greater meaning behind it.